ICICI Lombard says E-20 fuel use won't affect motor insurance claims

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Monday said the use of E20 fuel does not affect the validity of motor insurance policies or claims, and that the company does not reject claims merely on the basis of fuel usage.

The clarification comes after a company blog, posted on June 9, 2026, and later edited on June 14, 2026, sparked concerns over whether the use of E20 fuel in older, incompatible vehicles could be treated as negligence and lead to claim rejection.

In response to a query on the issue, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said it reaffirms that motor insurance policies remain fully valid with the use of E20 fuel.

“We further clarify that we do not treat usage of E20 fuel in older vehicles as negligence and we consider the E20 fuel programme a progressive, environment-friendly step,” the company said in a statement.

The general insurer's policies are designed to cover accidental damage, theft, personal accident for owner-drivers and co-passengers, as well as third-party liabilities, depending on the covers opted for by the insured.

Claims are admissible based on the occurrence of insured perils such as vehicle accidents or theft. The type of fuel used in the vehicle, such as petrol, diesel, CNG, and others, is not a determining factor in claim admissibility.

“Accordingly, if a claim is admissible with conventional fuel, it is equally admissible with E20 fuel and ICICI Lombard does not reject claims merely on the basis of fuel usage,” the company added.