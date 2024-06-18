Insurance agents body urges govt to cut GST on health policies to 5%

The Confederation of General Insurance Agents’ Associations of India on Tuesday urged the government to reduce the existing Goods and Services Tax (GST) on individual health insurance policies to 5 per cent from the current 18 per cent to encourage people to buy these policies as a measure of social security.

The umbrella body of non-life insurance agents highlighted that the premium of health insurance has nearly doubled in the last five years, driving the growth of the segment. However, the actual number of lives covered and the number of policies issued still remain small. According to the association, renewal rates of the policies also continued to decline due to frequent premium hikes and rising medical inflation.

In a letter addressed to the Finance Minister urging a revision in GST rates, the association pointed out that “the average percentage of renewal of retail health insurance policies is at 65 per cent - 75 per cent. From this, it is very much evident that most of the policyholders are not able to pay the premium due to frequent hikes in insurance premiums and the very high rate of GST.”

The GST rates charged by India on insurance are the highest compared to tax rates imposed by other countries. Senior citizens need to spend an average of Rs 12,000 - Rs 15,000 for health insurance coverage worth Rs 1 lakh, the letter noted.

Citing the importance of health insurance, weak penetration, declining renewal rates, and higher GST rates among other reasons, the association has urged the government to reduce the rates.

“In view of the above, we on behalf of all the policyholders, people covered under health insurance, and agents of general insurance companies in the country demand the Ministry of Finance and GST Council reduce the Goods and Services Tax on individual health insurance policies from 18 per cent to 5 per cent," the letter said.