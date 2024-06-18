Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Insurance agents body urges govt to cut GST on health policies to 5%

The GST rates charged by India on insurance are the highest compared to tax rates imposed by other countries

health insurance, insurance

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Confederation of General Insurance Agents’ Associations of India on Tuesday urged the government to reduce the existing Goods and Services Tax (GST) on individual health insurance policies to 5 per cent from the current 18 per cent to encourage people to buy these policies as a measure of social security.

The umbrella body of non-life insurance agents highlighted that the premium of health insurance has nearly doubled in the last five years, driving the growth of the segment. However, the actual number of lives covered and the number of policies issued still remain small. According to the association, renewal rates of the policies also continued to decline due to frequent premium hikes and rising medical inflation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a letter addressed to the Finance Minister urging a revision in GST rates, the association pointed out that “the average percentage of renewal of retail health insurance policies is at 65 per cent - 75 per cent. From this, it is very much evident that most of the policyholders are not able to pay the premium due to frequent hikes in insurance premiums and the very high rate of GST.”

The GST rates charged by India on insurance are the highest compared to tax rates imposed by other countries. Senior citizens need to spend an average of Rs 12,000 - Rs 15,000 for health insurance coverage worth Rs 1 lakh, the letter noted.

Citing the importance of health insurance, weak penetration, declining renewal rates, and higher GST rates among other reasons, the association has urged the government to reduce the rates.

“In view of the above, we on behalf of all the policyholders, people covered under health insurance, and agents of general insurance companies in the country demand the Ministry of Finance and GST Council reduce the Goods and Services Tax on individual health insurance policies from 18 per cent to 5 per cent," the letter said.
Topics : GST Insurance agents Health Insurance Insurance policy life insurance policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon