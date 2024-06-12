Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Irdai accepts registration withdrawal plea of Paytm General Insurance

Paytm said that it aims to innovate on small ticket insurance products for consumers and merchants alike by focusing on small-ticket general insurance offerings along with our partners

irdai

"We have been further informed by PGIL that its request for withdrawal of aforesaid application has been accepted by IRDAI vide letter dated June 12, 2024.'', said Paytm.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of the Paytm brand, will now focus on the distribution of insurance products of other insurers after the sector regulator Irdai has accepted Paytm General Insurance's registration withdrawal application.
Paytm General Insurance Limited had approached the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) for the withdrawal of its application for registration as a "General Insurance Company" for being a manufacturer of general insurance products.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We have been further informed by PGIL that its request for withdrawal of aforesaid application has been accepted by IRDAI vide letter dated June 12, 2024. As mentioned in our previous communication, the move aligns with our focus towards doubling down on insurance distribution across Health, Life, Motor, Shop & Gadgets segments, facilitated through our wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Insurance Broking Private Ltd(PIBL)," Paytm said.
Paytm said that it aims to innovate on small ticket insurance products for consumers and merchants alike by focusing on small-ticket general insurance offerings along with our partners and leveraging the strength of Paytm's distribution to increase insurance penetration to a wider audience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IRDAI Paytm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon