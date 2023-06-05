close

IRCTC's 0.35 paise travel insurance for accidents: All you need to know

While booking train tickets on the IRCTC website or app, travellers have the option to avail themselves of travel insurance for a premium of just 35 paise

BS Web Team New Delhi
IRCTC monetisation plan sets off data alarm; seeks to raise Rs 1,000 cr

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
The horrific accident of three trains in Odisha on Friday has brought to the forefront the importance of travel insurance.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a travel insurance programme for a low premium of only 35 paise per passenger for them to get some insurance protection, according to the IRCTC website.

It must be noted that while booking train tickets only through the IRCTC website or app, travellers have the option to avail of themselves of travel insurance.
Under this programme, IRCTC provides its passengers with a cover of up to Rs 10 lakh in case of death, permanent total disability, Rs 7.5 lakh in case of permanent partial disability, Rs 2 lakh in case of hospitalisation due to an accident during the journey, and Rs 10,000 for transportation of mortal remains.

How to avail of the claim?
To avail of the insurance claim, the insured or their nominee or legal heir is required to visit the nearest office of the insurance company, not later than four months from the date of the occurrence of the insured event. They are needed to submit a detailed statement in writing as the claim form and any other material particularly relevant for making the claim.

The insured or their nominee making the claim is required to provide all reasonable information, assistance and proofs in connection with the claim. For example, in case of a death claim, the proofs needed include a report of the railway authority confirming the accident of the train or untoward incident, a report of the railway authority carrying the details of the passengers declared dead, and photo identity proof of the nominee among others.
Likewise, for disablement claims, along with the railway authority's confirmation of the accident, the insured is required to tender the report of the attending doctor confirming the extent of disability, medical bills corresponding to the doctor’s prescription, and photographs before and after disability among others.

In case of hospitalisation expenses for injury, the insured needs to provide confirmation of the accident from the railway authority, hospital discharge summary, and original hospital and medical bills among others.
According to IRCTC, benefits are payable under this policy within 15 days of the receipt of the last necessary document.

IRCTC travel insurance policy Indian Railways Train Accident Railway Ministry

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

