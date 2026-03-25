Irdai asks insurance companies to keep branches open on March 31
Regulator directs insurers to maintain normal working hours on financial year-end to avoid inconvenience to policyholders
BS Reporter Mumbai
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The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Wednesday asked insurance companies to keep their branches open as per normal working hours on March 31, 2026, to avoid any hardship to policyholders.
The insurers may take note of the above and give adequate publicity to the special arrangement made, Irdai said.
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Topics : IRDAI financial year Insurance News Finance News
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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 9:16 PM IST