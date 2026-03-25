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Irdai asks insurance companies to keep branches open on March 31

Regulator directs insurers to maintain normal working hours on financial year-end to avoid inconvenience to policyholders

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

The insurers may take note of the above and give adequate publicity to the special arrangement made, Irdai said.

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

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The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Wednesday asked insurance companies to keep their branches open as per normal working hours on March 31, 2026, to avoid any hardship to policyholders.
 
The insurers may take note of the above and give adequate publicity to the special arrangement made, Irdai said.
 

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Topics : IRDAI financial year Insurance News Finance News

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

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