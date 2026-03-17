Govt expedites plans for Indian maritime insurer amid West Asia war risks

“The discussions on the P&I entity had progressed very well in the past, and we have taken up the issue with the Department of Financial Services two-three days ago. We have also conducted a study on this and it should be with us very soon. This will be an important step for us in the coming time,” Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said in response to this paper’s queries here.

Sinha was speaking at the press conference of the inter-ministerial group (IMG) on the West Asia crisis. Officials in the know said the study is nearing completion and discussions have been revived with the finance ministry on policy, financial and regulatory provisions required to set up this entity.

Insurance premiums typically shoot up during times of crisis for both general marine insurers and P&I clubs — mutual insurance coverage providers generally funded by shipping stakeholders themselves.

Among other issues, exporters and freight forwarders flagged the high cost of insurance to the government, as war risk premiums have been added to coverage, and the government is looking into it, said Sinha. “We did not see this issue with the Shipping Corporation of India vessels,” he added.

The plans to set up a national P&I entity are not new, but officials said progress had slowed due to limited financing options in the past. The government mooted a few ideas earlier, including starting small with coverage for coastal vessels and funding an initial corpus by itself.

On the current situation of vessels, Sinha said that around 300,000 tonnes of LPG cargo is stuck on vessels currently west of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The second LPG carrier, Nanda Devi, reached Kandla at around 2:30 am today, and cargo is now being discharged from both LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi. There are multiple discharges. The discharge of Nanda Devi is ship-to-ship, from mother ship to daughter ship. It is currently underway. All efforts have been made to streamline vessel movement and cargo operations at the port," said Sinha.

Moreover, 161 Indian sailors have been repatriated and brought back to India in the last 24 hours after signing off in the Gulf region. This work was done in coordination with our embassies and missions.

"There was a news report this morning that around 450 containers are lying on the road at Jawaharlal Nehru port. Let me clarify that this report is baseless. The containers are in the Container Freight Stations, in the warehouse and in the factory premises, which is as per the policy of JNPA," he said.

Moody’s Ratings, in a note on March 11, said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz creates significant uncertainty for insurers. War risk policies generally include “blocking and trapping” provisions that allow a total loss claim after a prolonged period of detention, commonly 12 months.