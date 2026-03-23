Monday, March 23, 2026 | 08:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Insurers turn to state bonds for derivatives trade as yields climb

Insurers turn to state bonds for derivatives trade as yields climb

Derivatives linked to state debt are gaining momentum as the yield gap between provincial and benchmark notes widens to a multi-year high

insurers, insurance

The pickup in state bond forwards coincides with the final quarter of India’s April-to-March financial year, when insurers typically see a jump in premium collections

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Pratigya Vajpayee and Bhaskar Dutta
 
Indian insurers are turning to state government bonds for a popular derivatives trade, locking in higher yields amid record provincial debt supply. 
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. and Shriram Life Insurance Co. are among major insurers that entered bond forward contracts with banks since late January. Under these agreements, lenders commit to selling securities at a fixed price on a future date. While insurers have long used such instruments, they were typically linked to federal government notes.
 
More than a quarter of total volumes in bond forwards and their rate agreements — a similar cash-settled derivative — since February have been tied to state bonds, according to data from Clearing Corp. of India. About half of the trades in the segment are now linked to such securities, up from only sporadic activity earlier.
 
 
Derivatives linked to state debt are gaining momentum as the yield gap between provincial and benchmark notes widens to a multi-year high. They are also turning to the trade as the long-tenor bonds align better with their asset-liability needs, said Sachin Bajaj, chief investment officer at Axis Max Life Insurance. 

Also Read

bond markets, bonds, bond market

Corporate bond activity weakens as yields surge, issuers pull backpremium

stock market trading

F&O Trade: Analyst suggests bear spread on Nifty for March 30; check levels

Bond market, Bond Yield

Rupee, bonds rebound as crude prices fall sharply, ease pressure

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI adopts calibrated approach to liquidity management amid tax outflows

FIIs net sold over 49,000 contracts of Nifty futures, as the benchmark crashed over 1,000 points in the last 3 days.

FIIs net sell over 49K Nifty futures in 3 days, OI jumps by 36%: F&O data

 
The growing appetite for these instruments follows the largest-ever borrowing plan of ₹5 trillion ($53.6 billion) by states for the quarter ending March, said Ketan Parikh, head of fixed income at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. 
 
“The 15- to 20-year state bonds are trading at a 50-60 basis points spread, providing a sweet spot for insurers to lock in higher yields,” he said. The yield premium was about 45 basis points at the end of December.
 
The pickup in state bond forwards coincides with the final quarter of India’s April-to-March financial year, when insurers typically see a jump in premium collections and deploy those inflows into long-term assets that match liabilities.
 
State bonds become the “natural choice” at this time of the year, as the federal government has concluded its borrowing program, said Ajit Banerjee, chief investment officer at Shriram Life Insurance. “With so many counter-party banks offering the option, it has become one of the preferred bond derivative instruments.” 
 

More From This Section

Ship, maritime

Govt to expedite maritime insurer plan amid rising West Asia conflictpremium

Bima Sugam, insurance, life insurance, health insurance, group insurance

Bima Sugam to roll out standardised life, health, motor insurance this yearpremium

gig workers social security scheme India 2026, accidental insurance gig workers India policy, Code on Social Security 2020 gig workers benefits, gig economy workers pension proposal India, EPFO 3.0 gig worker scheme India, NITI Aayog gig workforce es

Centre drafting insurance scheme for gig workers with life, accident coverpremium

insurance irdai

Irdai clears Allianz Jio Reinsurance, Kiwi General Insurance to begin ops

Life Insurance, Insurance

Life insurers' NBP rises 18% in Feb 2026; non-life premiums up 10%

Topics : Insurers Private insurers govt bonds derivatives trading derivatives market Bond Yields

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayTop Stocks PicksTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026IMD Weather UpdateLPG Crisis