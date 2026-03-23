Insurers turn to state bonds for derivatives trade as yields climb

By Pratigya Vajpayee and Bhaskar Dutta

Indian insurers are turning to state government bonds for a popular derivatives trade, locking in higher yields amid record provincial debt supply.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. and Shriram Life Insurance Co. are among major insurers that entered bond forward contracts with banks since late January. Under these agreements, lenders commit to selling securities at a fixed price on a future date. While insurers have long used such instruments, they were typically linked to federal government notes.

More than a quarter of total volumes in bond forwards and their rate agreements — a similar cash-settled derivative — since February have been tied to state bonds, according to data from Clearing Corp. of India. About half of the trades in the segment are now linked to such securities, up from only sporadic activity earlier.

The pickup in state bond forwards coincides with the final quarter of India’s April-to-March financial year, when insurers typically see a jump in premium collections and deploy those inflows into long-term assets that match liabilities.

State bonds become the “natural choice” at this time of the year, as the federal government has concluded its borrowing program, said Ajit Banerjee, chief investment officer at Shriram Life Insurance. “With so many counter-party banks offering the option, it has become one of the preferred bond derivative instruments.”