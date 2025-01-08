Non-life insurers report dip in Dec premiums under Irdai's revised norms

Non-life insurers reported a marginal decline in premiums in December due to a revision in premium accounting norms by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). Data released by the General Insurance Council shows that premiums of non-life insurers in December slipped by 0.33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 25,018 crore.
According to the data, general insurers reported a 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y drop in premiums to Rs 20,677.79 crore. Among private insurers, ICICI Lombard General Insurance saw premiums decline by 0.89 per cent Y-o-Y, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported a 6.6 per cent drop, and HDFC Ergo General Insurance recorded a 43.3 per cent fall during the same period.
Meanwhile, state-owned New India Assurance reported a 6.52 per cent Y-o-Y increase in premiums. Among other state-owned insurers, United India Insurance posted an 8.46 per cent drop, National Insurance registered a 16.2 per cent growth, and Oriental Insurance saw premiums rise by 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y.
Overall, growth in premiums for state-owned general insurers stood at 6 per cent Y-o-Y in December, while private sector insurers recorded a 6.6 per cent decline during the same period.
Premiums of standalone health insurance companies (SAHIs) increased by 5.19 per cent Y-o-Y in December.
Also Read
For December, some companies reported figures using the original format, while others adopted the new Irdai format for premium reporting. Consequently, the numbers are not directly comparable.
“For multi-line insurers, the change in premium accounting norms has led to a Y-o-Y decline in premiums. Combined with weak motor sales in the three-month period, this resulted in lower premiums during the quarter,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI Research, CareEdge Ratings.
A report by Nuvama noted that industry growth appeared subdued due to the impact of the new accounting policy for long-term health premiums, along with strong motor sales in the base period.
Irdai revised the format for reporting premium figures effective October 1, 2024. Under the new norms, long-term premiums must be reported on the basis of 1/N, where N is the number of days in the policy.
In the October-December quarter (Q3FY25), premiums of non-life insurance companies rose by a meagre 1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 76,236.7 crore. Growth was supported by standalone health and multi-line insurers, but the revised premium accounting norms affected the year-on-year comparison.