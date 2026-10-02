'Best practices require publication of RBI letter on inflation target miss'
"Core inflation helps in assessing the persistence of inflationary pressures and the likelihood of second order effects"
Manojit Saha
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The flexible inflation target (FIT) framework has “worked very well” and is one of the success stories of the country’s economic reforms, says Jayanth Varma, a former external member of the Monetary Policy Committee and now a Distinguished Professor at the Dhirubhai Ambani University, Gandhinagar. Varma, in an email interview with Manojit Saha, speaks about various monetary policy issues. Edited excerpts:
Topics : Inflation MPC monetary policy committee