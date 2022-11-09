JUST IN
Begin locking into best FD rates available, take limited exposure to SFBs
Opt for 3- to 6-month fixed deposits for now; lock in at higher rates later
Not satisfied with FD returns of top-tier banks? Consider G-Secs
Trip that includes a foreign leg is not eligible for LTC, say experts
Business Standard

Special FD rates, while attractive, lose the medium to long-term race

While you may begin allocating to them, keep some powder dry as rates could rise further

Topics
fixed deposit rates | Fixed deposits | monetary policy committee

Karthik Jerome 

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance
Pankaj Bansal, CBO, BankBazaar.com, suggests investing for one-two years and reinvesting at higher rates later

Many banks have announced special fixed deposit (FD) schemes for specific tenures on which they are offering attractive rates. While you may begin allocating to them, keep some powder dry as rates could rise further.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 19:31 IST

`
