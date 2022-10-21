State Bank of India, IDBI Bank hike retail fixed deposit rates

-
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank net profit jumps 46% to Rs 828.09 crore in Sept quarter
IDBI Bank net profit rises 35% to Rs 691 crore in fourth quarter
SBI Q1 preview: Treasury loss, subdued loan growth may cloud profitability
Higher FD rates will not lure equity market investors for now: Analysts
SBI Q4 result: Profit rises 41% to Rs 9,113 cr; Rs 7.10-dividend announced
-
State Bank of India has increased retail fixed deposit rates by up to 80 basis points (bps) on select maturities, with effect from October 22.
Banks are getting aggressive in increasing deposit rates on the back of a healthy pick-up in loan growth and lagging deposit growth.
The peak deposit rate of SBI now stands at 6.25 per cent for two years to less than three years maturity, as compared to 5.65 per cent earlier. Senior citizens will get 6.75 per cent for the same maturity. For one year to less than two years, SBI is offering 6.10 per cent as compared to 5.60 per cent earlier.
Another lender, IDBI Bank, has come out with a special fixed deposit scheme offering 6.4 per cent for 555 days. The special rate is available till December 31.
Senior citizens will get 6.90 per cent. IDBI Bank has also hiked the deposit rates in some other buckets by up to 40 bps.
On Thursday, ICICI Bank increased the retail fixed deposit rates by 20 bps on select tenures, while Kotak Mahindra Bank raised the rates by 25 bps.
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank increased the retail fixed deposit rates by 50 bps from October 19 on select tenors.
According to the latest RBI data, bank credit is growing at 17.9 per cent year-on-year till October 7, as compared to 6.5 per cent a year ago. Deposit is growing at 9.6 per cent as against 10.2 per cent a year ago.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 21:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU