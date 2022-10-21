State Bank of India, IDBI Bank hike retail fixed deposit rates

State Bank of India has increased retail rates by up to 80 basis points (bps) on select maturities, with effect from October 22.

are getting aggressive in increasing deposit rates on the back of a healthy pick-up in loan growth and lagging deposit growth.

The peak deposit rate of now stands at 6.25 per cent for two years to less than three years maturity, as compared to 5.65 per cent earlier. Senior citizens will get 6.75 per cent for the same maturity. For one year to less than two years, is offering 6.10 per cent as compared to 5.60 per cent earlier.

Another lender, IDBI Bank, has come out with a special scheme offering 6.4 per cent for 555 days. The special rate is available till December 31.

Senior citizens will get 6.90 per cent. has also hiked the deposit rates in some other buckets by up to 40 bps.

On Thursday, ICICI Bank increased the retail rates by 20 bps on select tenures, while raised the rates by 25 bps.

Public sector lender increased the retail by 50 bps from October 19 on select tenors.

According to the latest RBI data, bank credit is growing at 17.9 per cent year-on-year till October 7, as compared to 6.5 per cent a year ago. Deposit is growing at 9.6 per cent as against 10.2 per cent a year ago.