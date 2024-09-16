Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / AA framework facilitates Rs 42,300 crore in loans since launch: Sahamati

AA framework facilitates Rs 42,300 crore in loans since launch: Sahamati

Nearly half of it has been facilitated in the second half of financial year 2024 (H2FY24)

savings account

Representative Picture

Ajinkya Kawale Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Account Aggregator (AA) framework has facilitated loans amounting to Rs 42,300 crore since its launch three years back, said Sahamati, the industry alliance for the ecosystem.

During the same period till March 2024, about 4.22 million loans have been disbursed on the platform. The cumulative average ticket size of loans facilitated on the framework has been pegged at Rs 1,00,237.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In comparison, in the second half of the financial year (H2FY24), 2.12 million loans amounting to Rs 22,100 crore were facilitated on the framework. This is nearly half of the lifetime disbursement value and volume on the AA framework.
 

Lending firms use the AA framework for a customer’s loan journey, such as onboarding, underwriting, and monitoring of customers.

Sahamati claims transaction costs for lenders can come down by 20 to 25 per cent on the AA framework.

“The numbers represent the data submitted by nine top-performing FIUs, representing about 60 per cent of consents fulfilled for H2 FY24. The numbers, if extrapolated for the ecosystem, are much higher,” Sahamati said in a statement.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch NPS-Vatsalya scheme on September 18

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.87 against US dollar during early trade

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee to receive boost as chances of significant Fed rate cut rise

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI plans to revamp currency management infra to cater to future cash needs

GST

GST Council forms GoM to review tax rate on insurance; report by Oct 30


At present, the Account Aggregator ecosystem has 163 Financial Information Providers (FIPs) across banks, insurance firms, investments, pensions, and taxes, and 475 Financial Information Users (FIUs).

There are 2.12 billion financial accounts, including 1.64 billion bank accounts, in the AA ecosystem.

In India, AAs act as consent managers that operate independently of FIUs, which allows users and businesses to consensually share their financial data and manage consents in one place.

AAs use technology to ensure there is a secure exchange of data between financial institutions like banks, insurance agencies, or mutual fund companies.

The data can only be shared after securing a customer’s consent, following which it can be used to access financial services.

AA collects a user’s digital financial data from one or multiple accounts and shares it with a financial institution that may provide services such as loans or insurance.

“We have seen a steady 15 per cent monthly growth in the number of cumulative consent requests being fulfilled on the AA framework. Each consent request represents the fact that more and more individuals are now in control of their data and are using it for accessing financial services,” said B.G. Mahesh, chief executive officer (CEO), Sahamati.

In August, the AA ecosystem surpassed 100 million consents on the AA framework, with about 80-90 million Indians using the system in the country.

Also Read

PremiumThe government will consider allowing higher fines on banks for not complying with regulatory guidelines amid concerns that the current penalty amounts may not act as effective deterrents for large organisations or repeat offenders. The Centre is op

Cracking the whip: Banks may face bigger fines for non-compliance

PremiumBank

Consumer protection: Bank not liable for lack of pledged goods cover

Indian bank

Indian Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore via long-term infrastructure bonds

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Bidders' insistence on 51% stake in Yes Bank may jeopardise stake buy

NaBFID Managing Director Rajkiran Rai G said besides the domestic market, the firm would look at tapping into multilateral funding bodies

NaBFID plans Rs 53,000 crore debt raise in FY25, says MD Rajkiran Rai

Topics : Banking sector bank accounts Data Privacy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon