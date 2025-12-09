Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Airpay gets RBI nod to operate as cross-border payment aggregator

Airpay gets RBI nod to operate as cross-border payment aggregator

The milestone positions airpay as a homegrown full-stack payments infrastructure provider for Indian enterprises, D2C brands and SMEs for both domestic and global markets

online payment, QR CODE, ONLINE TRANSACTIONS, UPI (Image: Shutterstock)

RBI approves Airpay as cross-border payment aggregator. (Image: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airpay Payment Services on Tuesday said it has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a cross-border payment aggregator, completing its authorisations under the unified payment aggregator (PA) framework.

With this, the company is licensed to operate as a payment aggregator across online, physical and cross-border categories, a company statement said.

The milestone positions airpay as a homegrown full-stack payments infrastructure provider for Indian enterprises, D2C brands and SMEs for both domestic and global markets, it added.

The company expects the launch to accelerate scale, projecting a 3040 per cent rise in processing volumes over the next 6-12 months and anticipating 20 per cent-plus revenue contribution from cross-border flows alongside onboarding over 50,000 merchants in the same period.

 

"Indian business growth is no longer domestic-only. Our exporters, SaaS firms, digital merchants and local retailers are all engaging globally, and they need reliability, compliance and speed in payments," said Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder of airpay Payment Services.

"RBI's approval positions us to support that shift responsibly and at scale. It strengthens our ability to provide Indian businesses a regulated yet seamless bridge to make or collect payments from Mumbai, Manipur or to Madrid, he further said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tax

Why India's Cities can't crack property tax even after digital pushpremium

NBFC

Bajaj Finance to Muthoot Finance: NBFCs outpace banks once againpremium

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

Wise to roll out multi-currency prepaid forex card for users in India

deposit insurance

Berkley IFSC Branch first P&C insurer in GIFT City with dual licences

Banks

Banks cut loan rates for retail segments after RBI's 25-bps repo cut

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian banking system RBI Online payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon