Trillionloans Fintech secures 'IND BBB+' rating from India Ratings

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Trillionloans Fintech, the non-banking financial arm of BharatPe, received an ‘IND BBB+’ credit rating with a Stable Outlook from India Ratings & Research on Tuesday.
 
BharatPe has increased its stake in the digital lending platform to 62.2 per cent at present, after acquiring a controlling stake of 51 per cent in the company in 2023.
 
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) plans to leverage BharatPe’s merchant network with a base of over 18 million customers.
 
“This synergy allows Trillionloans to provide customised loan offerings with minimal turnaround time, backed by an AI-driven risk assessment framework that ensures optimal credit quality and risk mitigation. This rating has also increased its ability to raise external debt and diversify its funding sources,” it said in a statement.
 
 
BharatPe has continued to infuse capital in Trillionloans since 2023, which currently amounts to Rs 328 crore.

“With a technology-driven approach, Trillionloans is making credit more accessible to merchants, SMEs, and underserved communities. This milestone marks just the beginning of our ambitious journey to create a seamless, digital-first credit ecosystem. BharatPe remains committed to supporting Trillionloans in its expansion, ensuring a strong foundation for sustainable, long-term growth,” said Nalin Negi, chief executive officer, BharatPe Group.
 
In an interview with Business Standard in January, Negi explained that the fintech company was targeting an initial public offering (IPO) in the next 18–24 months, with the company expecting profitability at an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) level for financial year 2025 (FY25).
 
The Delhi-based company, which began operations in 2018 with merchant-focused services, expanded into consumer-facing businesses in 2024 by introducing UPI, digital gold-based wealth management, and bill payments, among others.
 

Topics : India Ratings Fintech NBFC

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

