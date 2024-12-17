Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / NPCI issues advisory outlining steps to protect users from digital frauds

NPCI issues advisory outlining steps to protect users from digital frauds

The apex payments body has cautioned citizens to identify such scams based on themes such as unexpected calls from alleged government officials

Scam, Online scam

Indians have lost Rs 485 crore to frauds on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across 632,000 reported incidents | Photo: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has issued an advisory outlining steps to protect users against ‘digital arrest’ scams as such incidents continue to rise in India.
 
The apex payments body has cautioned citizens to identify such scams based on themes such as unexpected calls from alleged government officials, a fear-induced language from perpetrators, and attempts to coerce individuals to divulge sensitive bank details.
 
“Terms like ‘clearing your name (from involvement in an alleged crime)’, ‘assisting with the investigation’, or ‘refundable security deposit/escrow account’ might be used by scammers to persuade you into transferring money to specified bank accounts or UPI IDs,” the NPCI said in a note.
 
 
It added that authentic government officials or law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will never ask for money or investigate cases on phone or video calls.
 
A digital arrest refers to scams where fraudsters pretend to be law enforcement officials who trick victims into sending money or sharing personal information. These scamsters pretend to file fake cases against victims or their family members and initiate communication via digital channels such as video calls over Skype or WhatsApp, among others.
 
Users should report suspicious numbers and accounts to the National Cybercrime Helpline by dialling 1930. The NPCI has urged users to document interactions by saving screenshots and messages, which can help LEAs during investigation.
 
The advisory comes as individuals continue to lose money to digital frauds every year.

More From This Section

INCOME TAX

Only 6.68% of population filed income tax return in FY24: Govt tells House

rupee

Rupee falls 1 paisa, hits new all-time low of 84.92 against US dollar

The central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

Labour ministry seeks to lower budget allocation for ELI schemes for FY25

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Largecap funds: Invest for fair valuations, ability to stabilise portfolio

GST

GST Council likely to consider lowering tax on online food delivery fees

 
For instance, Indians have lost Rs 485 crore to frauds on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across 632,000 reported incidents during the ongoing financial year (2024-25 or FY25) until September, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.
 
Since 2022-23, UPI-related frauds have accounted for a cumulative loss of Rs 2,145 crore across 2.7 million reported incidents. In 2023-24 (FY24) alone, 1.34 million fraud cases were reported, amounting to losses of Rs 1,087 crore.
 
To contain cases of digital arrest, the government has blocked more than 6.69 lakh SIM cards and 1,32,000 IMEIs (International Mobile Equipment Identity) as reported by authorities as of November 2024.
 
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has blocked more than 1,700 Skype IDs and 59,000 WhatsApp accounts used for digital arrest scams. The I4C is set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs, an attached office to deal with all types of cybercrimes in the country.
 
The Home Ministry claims that a financial amount of more than Rs 3,431 crore has been saved in over 9.94 lakh complaints.
 

Also Read

UPI

Flipkart-backed super.money jumps to sixth position in UPI volumes

PremiumBusiness correspondent model

Business correspondents' body demands higher charges for AePS withdrawals

UPI

Migrating low-ticket payments to UPI Lite key to easing system pressure

digital payments

Bharat Connect clocks Rs 1 trillion in transaction value in October

Praveena Rai

NPCI COO Rai quits, takes over as MD and CEO of commodity exchange MCX

Topics : NPCI National Payments Corporation of India Scams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon