AU Small Finance Bank appoints two independent directors, senior executives

AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said it has appointed two independent directors and a number of senior executives across verticals.
The two independent directors are Nandkumar Saravade - a former IPS officer and an expert in cyber security, fraud risk and regulatory technology- and Jagajit Mangal Prasad, having an experience of over three decades in human capital strategy.
Besides, the bank has appointed Yogesh Jain as Chief Operating Officer, Vivek Tripathi as Chief Credit Officer and Dhavan Shah as Head (Commercial Banking).
Avinash Sharan has been elevated to Head (Branch Banking) and Arvind Butola as National Business Head (Credit Cards & Unsecured Loans), the bank said in a statement.
"New appointments and our senior leaders stepping into enhanced roles, reflecting our readiness to serve a more diverse India, to manage scale with sustainability, and to create enduring value through 'samajhdaari', 'imaandaari' and 'zimmedaari'," Sanjay Agarwal , Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said.
With these leadership appointments, the bank continues building Mumbai as a strategic hub for all business operations, he said.
As of March 31, 2025, the bank reported Rs 17,166 crore in shareholders' funds, Rs 1.24 lakh crore in deposits, Rs 1.16 lakh crore in loans, and a balance sheet size of over Rs 1.57 lakh crore.
