Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Banks roll over ₹1.82 trn at RBI's 8-day VRRR auction to absorb liquidity

Banks roll over ₹1.82 trn at RBI's 8-day VRRR auction to absorb liquidity

RBI accepts Rs 1.82 trillion at 8-day VRRR auction as banks roll over maturing funds from earlier operations amid surplus system liquidity

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI had conducted two variable rate repo auctions in July when overnight rates were trading near the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received bids worth Rs 1.82 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 2 trillion at its eight-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Thursday, as banks rolled over maturing amounts from earlier VRRR operations conducted on 8 and 11 August. The central bank accepted the amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent.
 
On 8 August, in the auction of six-day tenure, the RBI had received bids worth Rs 1.46 trillion, which matured on Thursday. In the second auction, of three-day tenure on Monday, the central bank had received bids worth Rs 44,790 crore.
 
 
According to market participants, the central bank’s objective was to absorb the maturing amount of around Rs 2 trillion, as system liquidity continues to remain in surplus at around Rs 3 trillion. On Wednesday, net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of Rs 2.90 trillion, as per the latest RBI data.
 
“Banks rolled over the maturing amount from the previous six-day and three-day VRRR auctions,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. 

Also Read

inflation, fresh harvest

WPI inflation dips for 2nd month, hits 25-month low of -0.58% in July

banking, fintech, artificial intelligence

RBI's AI panel calls for balancing innovation with risk mitigationpremium

Cheque

Banks to clear cheques within few hours from October 4, says RBI

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Monetary Policy Committee likely to get a new member before October meet

Paytm

Paytm secures RBI nod for payment aggregator licence after AntFin's exit

 
The RBI’s VRRR operations are intended to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system and anchor short-term money market rates closer to the policy repo rate.
 
The weighted average call rate (WACR), the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.47 per cent on Friday, against the previous close of 5.46 per cent.
 
The RBI had conducted two variable rate repo auctions in July when overnight rates were trading near the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate.
 
The MSF rate, set 25 basis points (bps) above the policy repo rate, is the ceiling of the liquidity adjustment facility corridor. The standing deposit facility (SDF) rate, which is 25 bps below the repo rate, is the floor. The policy repo rate is currently at 5.50 per cent.

More From This Section

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

Authum Investment & Infra promoter divests 2.7% stake for ₹1,165 cr

nbfc stocks

RBI's revised co-lending norms likely to boost NBFC growth: Crisil

sbi

SBI to impose nominal charges from Aug 15 on IMPS transfers beyond ₹25,000

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI allows NRIs to invest rupee surplus in vostro accounts in G-secs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Simple language, lucid, says FM as Parliament passes Income Tax Bill, 2025

Topics : RBI Liquidity RBI repo rate Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon