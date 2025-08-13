Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / SBI to impose nominal charges from Aug 15 on IMPS transfers beyond ₹25,000

SBI to impose nominal charges from Aug 15 on IMPS transfers beyond ₹25,000

Transactions above ₹ 25,000 done through online channels will now attract nominal charges ranging from ₹ 2-10 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST)

sbi

Although there is no change in charges for fund transfer through IMPS done via branch, fund transfer above ₹ 25,00o would attract charges through the online channel from August 15, as per the information posted on the SBI website.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has revised charges on fund transfers through the IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) effective from August 15.

Although there is no change in charges for fund transfer through IMPS done via branch, fund transfer above ₹ 25,00o would attract charges through the online channel from August 15, as per the information posted on the SBI website.

Transactions above ₹ 25,000 done through online channels will now attract nominal charges ranging from ₹ 2-10 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Transfer of funds above ₹ 25,000 but less than ₹ 1 lakh would attract a service charge of ₹ 2; for amounts of ₹ 1-2 lakh, ₹ 6, and for amounts of ₹ 2-5 lakh, ₹ 10.

 

Salary package account holders continue to enjoy full waivers for online IMPS transfers.

For corporate customers, revised service charges are going to be effective from September 8, 2025, it said.

IMPS transaction charges waived for current account (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Rhodium, Govt Departments, Autonomous/Statutory bodies etc,) for online transactions, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

banking, fintech, artificial intelligence

RBI AI panel calls for balancing innovation with strong risk safeguardspremium

Cheque

Banks to clear cheques within few hours from October 4, says RBI

nbfc stocks

RBI's revised co-lending norms likely to boost NBFC growth: Crisil

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Monetary Policy Committee likely to get a new member before October meet

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI allows NRIs to invest rupee surplus in vostro accounts in G-secs

Topics : sbi GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon