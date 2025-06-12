Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Canara Bank to raise up to ₹9,500 crore capital through bond issuance

Canara Bank to raise up to ₹9,500 crore capital through bond issuance

The capital raising initiative is aimed at strengthening the bank's capital adequacy, supporting future business growth and ensuring compliance with Basel III norms

Canara Bank alleges Rs 5 bn fraud by Kolkata-based R P Infosystems

As part of the plan, the bank will raise up to ₹3,500 crore through AT1 bonds during the financial year, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canara Bank’s Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 12 June 2025, approved a capital raising plan for the financial year 2025–26, amounting to up to ₹9,500 crore.
 
The capital will be raised through the issuance of debt instruments, specifically Basel III-compliant Additional Tier I (AT1) and Tier II bonds. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the bank’s capital adequacy, supporting future business growth and ensuring compliance with Basel III norms.
 
As part of the plan, the bank will raise up to ₹3,500 crore through AT1 bonds during the financial year, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals. AT1 bonds are unsecured, perpetual debt instruments issued by banks under the Basel III framework. These bonds carry no fixed maturity and offer higher yields, with provisions allowing coupon payment cancellation and principal write-down or conversion into equity if the bank’s capital falls below a set threshold. 
 
 
In addition, the bank will raise up to ₹6,000 crore through the issuance of Basel III-compliant Tier II bonds, also subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. Tier II bonds are debt instruments with a minimum maturity of five years and are used to enhance a bank’s total capital. Unlike AT1 bonds, Tier II bonds do not allow interest deferral if the bank remains solvent and profitable.

Also Read

dividend yield

Adani Ent, & 19 others to go ex-date on June 13 for dividend, bonus, rights

Union Bank

Union Bank, Canara Bank, IOB cut lending rates by 50 bps after RBI move

Premiumbank, banks

PSU bank stocks rally on cheap valuation, Q4 boost; will the momentum last?

Fixed Deposit, FD

Latest PNB and Canara Bank revise FD rates: What's new for your savings?

PremiumSBI, State Bank Of India

SBI, BoB, Canara Bank shares aim for new highs this June; can it happen?

 
Basel III is a global regulatory framework developed by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision following the 2008 financial crisis. It mandates that banks maintain a minimum Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 4.5 per cent of risk-weighted assets (RWAs), with total Tier 1 capital (CET1 + AT1) at a minimum of 6 per cent and total capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) at a minimum of 8 per cent.
 
Earlier this calendar year, Canara Bank had raised ₹4,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.46 per cent. Additionally, Can Fin Homes had raised ₹1,510 crore at a coupon rate of 8.20 per cent through bonds maturing in May 2027. 
 

More From This Section

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee snaps five-day gaining streak; ends 9 paise lower at 85.60/$

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI winds down offshore currency tool reflecting shift in strategy

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee gains for sixth day on weak dollar; opens higher at 85.43/$

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI sends conflicting signals about monetary policy with surprise moves

PremiumHDFC Bank-LKMM Trust row escalates amid claims over loan irregularities

HDFC Bank-LKMM Trust row escalates amid claims over loan irregularities

Topics : Canara Bank Fundraising Bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon