Cash logistics sector seeks demand-led ATM replenishment amid rising costs

India’s cash logistics industry has proposed a demand-led ATM replenishment model to reduce avoidable cash-van movement and fuel consumption, as rising fuel prices and wage costs have put significant pressure on the sector’s operating economics.

The Currency Cycle Association (CCA), the industry body representing cash logistics and cash management companies, said ATM replenishment frequency should be aligned with “actual cash withdrawal patterns and transaction velocity” instead of following a uniform loading cycle. Under the proposed model, high-footfall ATMs would continue to be serviced as required, while low-velocity machines could move to an alternate-day or demand-led replenishment cycle.

The proposal comes amid the Prime Minister’s appeal for fuel conservation in view of elevated crude prices and the West Asia situation. The association said the cash logistics industry, being one of the most vehicle-intensive service sectors, intended to contribute by reducing unnecessary trips and optimising routes.

“Every cash van on the road burns fuel. As an industry built on movement, we believe we have both a responsibility and a real opportunity to align with the Prime Minister’s appeal for reducing fuel consumption,” U S Paliwal, secretary general at Currency Cycle Association, said in a statement.

He added that “by moving lower-velocity ATMs to a planned, demand-led replenishment cycle instead of loading them every single day, we can take avoidable trips off the road, conserve fuel and run a leaner operation, without compromising cash availability for the public.”

The association stressed that ATM availability would remain the “non-negotiable guardrail” under the proposed model and that the exercise was aimed at route optimisation rather than service reduction.

Alongside the proposal, the CCA has separately written to the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), flagging a sharp increase in operating costs across the cash logistics sector. In the letter, the association said, “Fuel prices have increased and continue elevating due to prevailing geopolitical developments and volatility in global crude markets, directly impacting cash van movement and route operating expenses.”

The letter further said that “significant upward revisions in minimum wages across several key states, along with increasing statutory, insurance, technology, and compliance-related expenditures, have materially increased the overall operational cost base of the sector.”

According to the CCA, manpower and transportation together account for a major share of operating expenses in the industry. The association estimated that the cumulative impact of higher fuel costs and wage revisions could result in a near-term industry cost escalation of around 15–20 per cent.

The industry body pointed to minimum wage hikes in states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Haryana has increased minimum wages for unskilled workers by about 35 per cent to Rs 15,220 per month, while Uttar Pradesh has raised wages by around 21 per cent to Rs 13,690.

“Efficiency measures like demand-led replenishment will help, but they cannot offset cost increases of this scale. Further absorption is no longer sustainable, and a timely pricing realignment with our banking partners is now necessary,” Paliwal said.

In its communication to banks, the association said it was “actively exploring operational efficiency measures, including demand-led ATM replenishment models and route optimisation initiatives aimed at reducing avoidable vehicle movement without compromising ATM uptime and public cash availability.”

The CCA said the industry remained committed to working with banks and stakeholders to ensure “resilient, efficient, and sustainable cash management operations across the country.”