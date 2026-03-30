CoC must log reasons for approving resolution plan in new IBC Bill: FM

The amended Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) Bill introduced an additional provision to ensure that the Committee of Creditors (CoCs) records the reason for selecting an applicant as the successful resolution applicant, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Lok Sabha on Monday. “This would bring more transparency to the IBC process,” the finance minister said while stressing that IBC has played a crucial role in improving India’s banking sector as a channel for recovering non-performing assets (NPAs) for Scheduled Commercial Banks. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha incorporating all the 11 suggestions made by the select committee on IBC Bill tabled in Parliament on December 17.

Among some of the key changes incorporated in the Bill is a three-month timeline for National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to dispose of an appeal. The government has proposed a 30-day timeline to approve or reject the resolution plan to address the delays in the corporate insolvency resolution process.

“IBC Bill seeks to strengthen the existing insolvency framework…IBC has helped a lot in improving valuations, keeping companies continue as going concerns while also improving the health of the banking sector,” Sitharaman said.

On the issue of homebuyers, Sitharaman stressed that the IBC was a sector agnostic law and is invoked wherever stress occurs or claims are filed under the Code.

The IBC Bill has proposed a complete overhaul of the Code major reforms, including Group and Cross Border Insolvency and prepackaged insolvency for large corporations. It has brought significant reforms with addition of a new clause that allows assets of personal or corporate guarantor to be transferred to lenders as part of the insolvency resolution process.

In the report tabled in Parliament on December 16, 2025, BJP, MP Baijayant Panda-led committee noted that the Amendment Bill had failed to introduce any specific statutory timelines for the NCLAT, while suggesting the introduction of a clear statutory timeline for the appellate tribunal.