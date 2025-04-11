Friday, April 11, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Commerce ministry alerts customs to monitor imports, exports vigilantly

The concerned line ministries and industry associations have also been asked to provide inputs on the surge in imports and its impact on the domestic industry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

The commerce ministry has alerted the customs authorities to maintain strict vigilance on imports and exports amid concerns about possible dumping of goods and re-routing of consignments from India to third countries following imposition of high tariffs by the US on China, an official said.

As sweeping tariffs have been imposed on China, its goods have become expensive in the US market, and this could lead to diversion of goods into countries like India. The US has imposed a 125 per cent duty on China.

The official said that customs have been alerted about monitoring our exports and imports to see if there is any extraordinary surge. India should not be used as a re-routing destination".

 

The concerned line ministries and industry associations have also been asked to provide inputs on the surge in imports and its impact on the domestic industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

