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Digital personal loan value outpaces volume growth in Q3 FY26: FACE

Digital personal loan value rose sharply in Q3 FY26, outpacing growth in loan volumes, highlighting strong demand for higher-ticket credit

loan, loans, personal loan

The report said that digital personal loans by digital NBFCs, though just 19 per cent of the personal loan market by sanction value, account for 78 per cent of the sanction volume.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

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The volume of digital personal loans grew 9.3 per cent to 35 million loans in the third quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q3 FY26), compared to 32 million during the same period last year (Q3 FY25), according to a report.
 
The value of digital personal loans grew by 52.86 per cent to Rs 56,892 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 37,217 crore in Q3 FY25, data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) shows. 
FACE is a self-regulatory organisation for the fintech sector recognised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 
The report said that digital personal loans by digital NBFCs, though just 19 per cent of the personal loan market by sanction value, account for 78 per cent of the sanction volume. 
 
“Digital personal loans continue to expand their reach by seizing opportunities in vast, underserved markets and serving customer preferences for digital credit,” it explained. 
Period Volume (in million) Value (In Rs crore)
Q3FY26 35 56892
Q2FY26 34 53132
Q1FY26 30 43236
Q4FY25 28 39429
Q3FY25 32 37217
  Source: Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE)

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

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