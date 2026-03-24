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Rupee gains on fall in crude and dollar index; bond yields harden

The rupee strengthened after three days of losses on easing crude and dollar index, while bond yields hardened on higher-than-expected SDL auction cut-offs

Representative Picture

The local currency has depreciated by 8.95 per cent against the dollar in the current financial year so far. | Representative Picture

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

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After weakening for three straight sessions, the rupee appreciated on Tuesday, supported by a decline in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump paused his earlier threat of targeting Iranian power and energy infrastructure, signalling a potential move towards a peace deal.
 
The local currency opened stronger at 93.63 per dollar, tracking the overnight fall in the dollar index and crude oil prices. However, it gave up some gains by the end of trade to settle at 93.87 per dollar, against the previous day’s close of 93.97 per dollar. 
The local currency has depreciated by 8.95 per cent against the dollar in the current financial year so far. It has witnessed a 4.26 per cent decline against the greenback in the current calendar year so far. In March, the rupee has depreciated by 3.08 per cent. 
 
“The market has welcomed the five-day pause, but not with conviction. Any signs of further de-escalation could pull the USD/INR lower. In contrast, further escalation is likely to keep the rupee under pressure. The direction, for now, will be dictated by how the situation unfolds,” said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.
 
US President Donald Trump said there were productive talks with the Iranian regime over the weekend on ending the Middle East conflict, adding that he would defer potential strikes on Iranian energy facilities by five days to assess the progress of negotiations. The Iranian authorities, however, denied that any such discussions had taken place.

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Brent crude oil prices hovered just above the $100 per barrel mark, lower than Monday’s peak of $114 per barrel. The dollar index also fell to 99.30 from the previous day’s 100.10. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
“The rupee appreciated up to 92.80 per dollar in NDF after the market close on Monday. Dollar buying by RBI led to a weaker opening. Also, Iran denied any talks, which led to some rise in crude and the dollar index,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond inched up by four basis points to settle at 6.87 per cent due to a higher-than-expected cut-off at the weekly SDL auction.
 
State governments continued to tap the market at an elevated pace, with 21 states raising Rs 54,834 crore in the auction held on Tuesday, marginally lower than Rs 57,525 crore in the previous week but about 14 per cent higher than the amount indicated in the borrowing calendar.
 
The 10-year state development loans (SDLs) issued by Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Tamil Nadu were priced in the 7.55–7.87 per cent range. However, Rajasthan’s 10-year yield rose to 7.65 per cent from 7.49 per cent, while Sikkim’s increased to 7.87 per cent from 7.56 per cent. The yield spread between SDLs and G-Secs rose to 71–103 basis points, compared with 78–85 basis points last week.
 
According to the indicative schedule, states are expected to borrow around Rs 5 trillion in the final quarter of FY26, marking a 77.3 per cent increase over Q3 and a 5.6 per cent rise compared to Q4 FY25. So far in the quarter, states have already raised Rs 4.83 trillion, or 96.7 per cent of the planned amount, with one more auction slated for March 31.

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Topics : Crude Oil Indian rupee US Dollar Bond Yields forex market Brent crude oil

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 7:45 PM IST

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