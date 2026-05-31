Fault lines are deepening in ATM business as operational issues mount
Rising wage and logistics costs are exposing long-standing stress points in India's ATM ecosystem, prompting calls for a rethink of interchange fees
Raghu Mohan
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ATM cash replenishment must align with withdrawal patterns. Units with high footfall will continue to be serviced as needed, while low-velocity sites will move to an alternate-day or demand-led cycle. This is how it should have been all along but the trigger for doing so now is costs, according to the Currency Cycle Association (CCA), the self-regulatory organisation for the cash management industry. “We have taken up this [the cost issue] with the Indian Banks’ Association. What we now have is a force majeure situation,” says U S Paliwal, secretary-general, CCA.
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