close
Sensex (-0.65%)
65688.08 -430.61
Nifty (-0.76%)
19567.45 -149.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.23%)
5847.35 -13.55
Nifty Midcap (-0.85%)
40295.45 -345.35
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
44385.50 -202.80
Heatmap

Fintech firms rush to make tweaks as new data protection law looms

Fintechs, banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) will have to redraw their contracts with their business partners with whom customer data gets shared

FinTech

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As they race against time to build systems compliant with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act of 2023, fintech founders are having their compliance teams scramble to implement strategy updates and align practices with the act, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

According to industry experts, fintech firms are already required to follow strict data guidelines from regulators, and the new data protection law will significantly add to their compliance burden.

Fintech companies, banks, and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) must redraw their contracts with business partners who share customer data. Processes related to cross-selling financial services based on data sharing for payment aggregators must be reassessed.

Fintech founders and lawyers have told ET that many startups are engaging in discussions with legal experts and industry consultants to understand the new law's impact on their businesses.

Also Read: Bank lending to NBFCs jumps 23.6% in July to Rs 13.8 trillion: Report

Salman Waris, a partner at Techlegis Advocates and Solicitors, stated that the scale of responsibility for fintech companies is much higher because their business revolves around customer data.

Fintech firms will need to perform impact assessments to understand the sources of potential data leakage. Aparajita Srivastava, a partner at Ikigai Law, stated that the ultimate liability to comply with the DPDP lies with the data fiduciary, which, in this case, is the fintech firm controlling the data processing. Data fiduciaries could be NBFCs, customer-facing fintech startups, or banks, all of whom gather customer data.

Also Read

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Privacy and penalty: Managing business with new data protection law

Governments abroad call Data Protection Bill a 'landmark' regulation

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

Current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in June qtr at $9.2 bn

ICICI Bank sees $10 bn of flows before India's entry to global bond index

ICICI Lombard says it has got Rs 1729 cr tax demand from GST Intelligence

Canara Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore at coupon rate of 7.54 % per annum

Credit card spending surges to record high in India in sign of stress


What is the Digital Personal Data Protection Act?

Under the DPDP law, most companies dealing with data in a digital format have a legal obligation to ensure the safe collection, processing, and sharing of personal data received from their customers. The law mandates platforms to take "reasonable security safeguards" to prevent data breaches. An instance of a data breach could lead to penalties of up to Rs 250 crore and potential blocking of services in the event of repeated violations. Companies handling user data will be required to safeguard individuals' information, and instances of personal data breaches must be reported to the Data Protection Board (DPB).
Topics : Fintech sector Fintech Data Protection Act Data Privacy BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon