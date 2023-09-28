Credit card spending surges to record high in India in sign of stress

By Anup Roy

Credit card spending by Indians surged to a record high, raising concerns of potential defaults as indebted households stepped up their borrowing spree ahead of the festive season that kicked off this month.





The amount transacted through cards rose to an all-time high of Rs 1.48 trillion ($17.8 billion) in August, up from July’s Rs 1.45 trillion, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India. The spending binge is in line with rising indebtedness and falling savings among Indians and may point to growing stress as incomes stagnate.

The card spends “indicates people are borrowing to spend,” said Rupa Rege Nitsure, Group Chief Economist of L&T Finance. “As loans on credit cards are unsecured, there is a risk of high defaults,” particularly if economic growth slows later in the year.

The rising spends also points to an aggressive retail push by lenders in the under-banked market with a 1.4 billion population. Post pandemic, banks have expanded their balance sheet mainly by funding individuals, while credit demand from businesses has somewhat lagged.

Also Read Loan granted to credit card holder is exempt from IGST: Calcutta HC Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1 Credit card dues up 30% in Apr; cross Rs 2 trillion mark for the first time Credit card spending among Indians rises 2.67% to Rs 1.48 trn in August Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU 30-year sovereign green bonds may attract insurance companies, not banks NARCL makes offers for Rs 1.7 trillion debt, bags only Rs 25K crore Yes Bank appoints Manish Jain as country head of Wholesale Banking BFSI companies go the whole hog to retain talent, prevent poaching Simplify whole system of business taxation, says NITI Aayog member Virmani

Record-low rates offered to meet pent-up demand has seen banks’ retail loan portfolio double between 2019 and now, raising concerns among policymakers.