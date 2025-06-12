Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Five-year G-sec yield spikes 22 bps in 3 days on VRRR auction fears

Five-year G-sec yield spikes 22 bps in 3 days on VRRR auction fears

Bond market spooked by fears of potential VRRR auction as 5-year G-sec sees steepest 3-day spike in yields since 2022, amid uncertainty on RBI's liquidity stance

bond, bonds, bond market

The yield on the five-year bond settled at 6.05 per cent on Thursday against the previous close of 6.06 per cent.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The five-year government bond yield spiked 22 basis points in the last three trading sessions as fears of a potential variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction weighed on sentiment, said market participants.
 
It posted its weakest three-day performance in more than two years, with the yield on the short-term benchmark rising by 22 basis points over the last three trading sessions — the highest since 16 September 2022.
 
The yield on the five-year bond settled at 6.05 per cent on Thursday against the previous close of 6.06 per cent. The benchmark 10-year yield settled at 6.34 per cent, against 6.37 per cent on Wednesday.
 
 
“There is speculation about RBI conducting a VRRR auction, which is being reflected in the short term,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “I see the five-year bond yield moving up by another 10 basis points,” the person added.
 
A segment of the market believes that a VRRR auction may be conducted to align overnight rates with the repo rate; however, another segment believes this move would contradict the RBI’s goal of liquidity infusion and rate transmission. 

Also Read

Government bonds, bond yield

Five-year bond rally fizzles as yields price in rate cuts, focus shifts

Key indices put up best weekly showing in yrs

Benchmark bond yield at three-year low; rupee under 86 against US dollar

India bonds, mmarket, stock market

India bond yields dip amid investor demand, post weekly fall before budget

Government bonds, bond yield

Govt bond yields end flat as traders eye US Fed rate decision, outlook

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final day 2 live updates and scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2: Khawaja-Green depart cheaply; AUS 32/2 at tea

 
The weighted average call rate settled at 5.29 per cent on Thursday. The repo rate currently stands at 5.50 per cent.
 
They further said that scheduled outflows like advance tax and GST payments already tighten liquidity, making a VRRR auction unnecessary.
 
“Why would you want to artificially just push up the overnight rate? Let it find a natural level. If you have done one bit of activity and the market is surplus because there is no credit off-take, let it find its natural level,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “On one side, the governor wants to infuse liquidity, wants transmission to happen. I am not too sure why they would want to do this suddenly,” he added.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹2.57 trillion. The RBI has cancelled the planned VRRR auctions, but market panic persisted, leading to broad sell-offs in the shorter segment.
 
“I am a little surprised about the fact that the differential between the terminal repo rate, which has now become 5.5. Earlier, people were talking about a 60–65 basis point difference between your terminal rate and the 10-year G-sec,” said a market participant. “It beats logic as of this moment. I think there is a lot of panic and I think people are cutting positions as well,” the person added.

More From This Section

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI allows KYC updation for low-risk customers till 30 June 2026

Canara Bank alleges Rs 5 bn fraud by Kolkata-based R P Infosystems

Canara Bank to raise up to ₹9,500 crore capital through bond issuance

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee snaps five-day gaining streak; ends 9 paise lower at 85.60/$

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI winds down offshore currency tool reflecting shift in strategy

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee gains for sixth day on weak dollar; opens higher at 85.43/$

Topics : government bond RBI repo rate bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsUS-Pakistan RelationsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon