Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Foreign banks bought Indian govt bonds worth Rs 8,038 cr on Jun 13: Data

These banks stepped up purchases after a softer-than-expected US inflation print ramped up rate cut bets, with India's inclusion in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index also a factor, traders said

bonds

Investors are eyeing around $20 billion-$25 billion of passive inflows after the inclusion of the bonds.

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign banks bought Indian government bonds worth Rs 8,038 crore ($962.2 million) on Thursday, the biggest single-session purchase since February 1, data from Clearing Corp of India showed.

These banks stepped up purchases after a softer-than-expected US inflation print ramped up rate cut bets, with India's inclusion in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index also a factor, traders said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Other recent economic data has also pointed to cooling inflation in the US, bolstering rate cut expectations "that have driven the top four or five large foreign banks to add bonds," a trader with a foreign bank said.
 
He requested anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media. Reuters could not ascertain which banks had bought bonds on Thursday.
 
Traders said that the bulk of the buying took place in the 10-year and above maturity bonds, including the 10-year benchmark 7.10% 2034 and liquid 7.23% 2039 bond , along with others. The 2039 bond is so far not part of the group that will be included in the index.

The buying activity follows a recent pick-up in government bond purchases by foreign investors in longer-duration securities.
 
Brokerage DBS maintains its view that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by 50 basis points in 2024, with the futures markets also pricing in 50 bps of reductions before December-end.
 
Locally, underlying sentiment continues to remain bullish as India is just weeks away index inclusion, starting June 28.
 
Investors are eyeing around $20 billion-$25 billion of passive inflows after the inclusion of the bonds.
 
India seems like a better bet compared to most other emerging markets, with the falling federal government fiscal deficit seen as a positive, said Adarsh Sinha, co-head, Asia FX & rates strategy at Bank of America.
 
Sinha expects some outflows from Malaysia and Thailand, which are susceptible to lower weightage in the JPMorgan index, while inflows into India are expected to pick up further.
Topics : Bonds bond market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon