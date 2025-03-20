Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 06:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fresh formal hirings fall for second straight month in January: EPFO data

Fresh formal hirings fall for second straight month in January: EPFO data

In January last year, a total of 807,865 new subscribers had joined the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF)



Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

The number of monthly fresh formal hirings declined for the second straight month in January, signalling further deterioration in the formal labour market.
 
In January, the number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) decreased by nearly 3 per cent to 823,000 from 846,734 in December, according to the latest monthly payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday.
 
The EPFO data is considered crucial as it reflects the state of the formal labour market, where only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws.
 
In January last year, a total of 807,865 new subscribers had joined the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).
 
 
Of the total 823,000 new EPF subscribers in January this year, the share of young people aged 18-25 declined slightly to 57.07 per cent (470,000) from 57.28 per cent (485,066) in the preceding month. This is crucial because subscribers in this age group are usually first-time entrants into the labour market, reflecting its robustness.

Meanwhile, the share of women among new subscribers declined to 25.62 per cent (217,000) in January from 26.2 per cent (221,917) in the preceding month.
 
Meanwhile, the net payroll additions—calculated by taking into account the number of new subscribers, the number of exits, and the return of old subscribers to the social security organisation—stood at 1.79 million in December.
 
The net monthly payroll numbers are, however, provisional in nature and are often revised sharply the following month. That is why the new EPF subscriber figure is considered more reliable than net additions.
 
"The above payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise, as updating employee records is an ongoing process. The previous data gets updated," the labour ministry said in a statement.
 
The labour ministry also said that payroll data highlights that approximately 1.5 million members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO, depicting a significant year-on-year growth of 23.55 per cent compared to January 2024.
 
"These members switched their jobs and rejoined establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO. They opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection," the labour ministry statement said.

EPFO payroll count EPFO Labour Ministry

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

