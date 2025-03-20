Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian Rupee opens at 86.41/$, strengthens for seventh straight day

Indian Rupee opens at 86.41/$, strengthens for seventh straight day

The domestic currency opened 2 paise stronger at 86.41 against the greenback after closing at 86.43 on Wednesday

Rupee, Indian rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee opened stronger for the seventh consecutive session on Thursday, tracking a fall in the US dollar index. 
 
The domestic currency opened 2 paise stronger at 86.41 against the greenback after closing at 86.43 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data. The rupee has appreciated by 1.27 per cent in March so far, mainly triggered by the fall in the dollar index. Meanwhile, during the current financial year, it witnessed a 3.5 per cent fall. 
 
The reason for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowing the rupee to appreciate could be that the regulator has asked banks to cut long-arbitrage positions in non-deliverable forwards (NDF), according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "The rupee is set to open higher at 86.35, a two month high, despite a general fall in Asian currencies."
 
 
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors turned net sellers on Wednesday, offloading Rs 1,096.5 crore from Indian equities. Global funds have pulled out Rs 1.46 trillion from domestic stocks so far this year.  

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee strengthens by 13 paise, rises for sixth-straight day

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee falls 10 paise to 86.66 against US dollar during early trade

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

Indian Rupee snaps five-day gains, opens 8 paise weak as Dollar strengthens

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee logs longest winning streak in six months amid Dollar weakness

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee rises 10 paise to 86.71 against US dollar during early trade

 
"The USD-INR pair is expected to trade between 86.00 and 86.80 in the near term," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said. With FII outflows and liquidity deficit conditions persisting, a slight rebound towards the 86.50-86.60 range is likely, he said. "However, as conditions improve, every uptick could present a selling opportunity, potentially driving the rupee towards the 85.80 level." 
 
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that there is still room to cut rates later in the year, adding that President Donald Trump’s polices as one reason why inflation is reigniting. 
 
The dollar index — a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was down 0.04 per cent at 103.39. The Fed’s stance kept the US dollar resilient, with the dollar index expected to remain range-bound between 103 and 104 in the short term. However, expectations of 2025 rate cuts could limit further upside, with a potential move toward 102 levels if economic conditions soften.
 
Crude oil prices rose on Thursday amid uncertainty acknowledged by Powell regarding Trump's polices. Brent crude oil was up 0.44 per cent to $71.09 per barrel, while WTI crude was up 0.40 per cent at 67.43 per barrel as of 8:50 AM IST.  
 

More From This Section

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer bas

DLAI to rebrand itself to Unified Fintech Forum as it pursues its SRO bid

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Net FDI dips to $1.4 bn in Apr-Jan 2025; gross FDI rises 12.4%: RBI data

cash, rupee

RBI's net short position in forward swells to $77.5 bn: Monthly bulletin

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd bank raises additional Rs 2,750 crore via CDs, says CCIL data

Premiumbank, banks

Parliamentary panel raises concern over dip in CASA ratio for banks

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon