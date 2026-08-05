Fund managers split on duration strategy after RBI keeps rates unchanged

Debt fund managers see the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) monetary policy announcements as supportive for the bond market as the central bank struck a more reassuring growth-inflation balance. They are, however, divided on duration strategy, with some recommending higher-duration papers and others favouring shorter-maturity bonds.

While keeping the policy rate unchanged, the RBI raised its FY27 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 6.7 per cent from 6.6 per cent and lowered its inflation projection to 5 per cent from 5.1 per cent.

"For investors, this signals a continuation of a stable policy environment, with inflation remaining largely supply-driven rather than demand-led. While the RBI continues to monitor risks from an uneven monsoon, volatile energy prices and geopolitical developments, its current stance provides greater visibility on the interest rate outlook," said Kaustubh Gupta, chief investment officer (fixed income), Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

The RBI's commentary and guidance, according to fund managers, indicate possible easing in bond yields going forward. Expectations of a decline in yields, some fund managers said, make this an opportune time to invest in higher-duration papers.

"Given current corporate bond yields and expectations of supportive liquidity conditions, we anticipate a gradual softening of yields. Additionally, with the G-sec yield curve remaining steep, the long end appears well positioned, making this an opportune time to consider increasing allocations to long-duration debt funds in line with one's risk appetite," said Anil Bamboli, head of fixed income, HDFC Asset Management Company.

Bandhan Mutual Fund also retained a positive view on duration. Suyash Choudhary, chief investment officer (fixed income), said: "Our portfolio preference remains for up to three-four-year corporate bonds and 15-40-year government bonds. Assuming relevant investment horizons, we think valuations here are very decent."

Others, however, prefer the shorter and intermediate parts of the yield curve.

"The fixed-income opportunity remains attractive, but selectivity is key. We prefer the 3-5-year segment of the curve, particularly high-quality corporate bonds and select SDLs, where favourable carry, ample liquidity and limited CD issuance create an attractive risk-reward balance," Axis Mutual Fund said in a note.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund advised investors against extending duration aggressively. "The August policy reduces the risk of an immediate rate hike. RBI's comfort on underlying inflation, combined with its assurance on system liquidity, should support the short-to-medium part of the yield curve. However, investors should not ignore external risks. Global uncertainty, crude prices, El Niño-related food risks, elevated global bond yields and currency volatility may still induce intermittent volatility in Indian bond yields. In this environment, we believe investors should focus on accrual-led strategies rather than making aggressive duration calls," it said.