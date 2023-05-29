close

SBI raises $750 mn via bonds on India INX under its $10 bn MTN programme

The bonds were issued through SBI's London Branch to fund offshore business growth and were priced competitively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SBI

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 4:33 PM IST
SBI, the country's largest public sector lender, on Monday raised USD 750 million under its USD 10 billion Global Medium Note programme to fund its overseas business growth.

The fund was raised at INX's Global Securities Market (GSM), GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar from global investors.

The bonds were issued through SBI's London Branch to fund offshore business growth and were priced competitively.

This demonstrates strong investor confidence in the country's largest bank and paves the way for a strong pipeline of foreign currency bond issuances this year, it said.

Commenting on the listing, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said the success of the issue highlights the strong investor base SBI has created for itself in the offshore capital markets.

The issuance received huge participation from several marquee accounts across geographies resulting in the largest spread compression amongst all USD Indian bond issuances during the current year, it said.

The listing of the bond issue on INX Gift City emphasises the vision to make Gift City a hub for all international business opportunities including foreign currency fund-raising programs, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

sbi Bonds India

First Published: May 29 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

