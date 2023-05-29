Bank of Baroda aims at 12-15% credit growth in FY23: Executive director

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it expects 12-15 per cent credit growth during the current financial year.

During the last financial the bank recorded a credit growth of 16 per cent.

"We aim at credit growth of 12-15 per cent while deposits are expected to grow at 12-13 per cent," BoB executive director Lalit Tyagi said on the sidelines of 'Bank of Baroda Rashtrabhasha Samman' Awards 2023 here.

The bank is using a digital platform for customer acquisition, he added.

The award has been instituted to recognise and promote literary works in various Indian languages (included under the 8th Schedule of the Constitution) as well as to make the best Indian literature available to Hindi readers through translations, thereby broadening the interest and making the novels accessible to a larger set of readers, he noted.

Also Read Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result? Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3 Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside What is credit score? Why is it important? SBI raises $750 mn via bonds on India INX under its $10 bn MTN programme Rs 2,000 currency note withdrawal creating chaos for Indians in Gulf RBI may reduce policy repo rate in fourth quarter of 2024: Oxford Economics RBI governor warns bank boards against overaggressive growth, evergreening Microfinance loans grow 21.3% YoY to Rs 3.5 trn in FY23, says report