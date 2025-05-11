Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Legacy issues behind us, PNB is charting a new growth path: Ashok Chandra

Legacy issues behind us, PNB is charting a new growth path: Ashok Chandra

The bank has reported a 14 per cent rise in total business at Rs 26.83 trillion in FY25, one of the highest in the banking system

Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank

Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, Punjab National Bank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leaving legacy issues behind, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has embarked on a new growth path with a distinct focus on operating profit to outdo competition in the current fiscal and subsequent years, its managing director Ashok Chandra has said.

Reduction in NPAs, low-cost deposit mobilisation, increasing avenues for fee income enhancement and recovery from bad loans are other priority areas of the bank, which have been showing good improvement in various parameters, including net profit.

For the financial year ended March 2025, PNB has emerged as the top bank in terms of profit growth among 12 public sector banks (PSBs) with a 102 per cent rise. The bank's net profit doubled to Rs 16,630 crore compared to Rs 8,245 crore in the previous fiscal.

 

The bank has reported a 14 per cent rise in total business at Rs 26.83 trillion in FY25, one of the highest in the banking system.

Pointing out that the bank had a lot of legacy issues, including one of the highest gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) numbers among the public sector banks, Chandra said they have been brought down significantly, with gross NPA slipping below 4 per cent and net sub at 0.5 per cent. 

Also Read

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch, May 8: Britannia, Coal India, Dabur, Voltas, RIL, L&T, PNB

PNB, punjab national bank

Punjab National Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 51.7 % to ₹4,567 cr

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB Q4 result: Net profit rises 50% to ₹4,642.9 crore, revenue up by 13%

Premiumipo market listing share market

PNB, Canara Bank to dilute stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance through IPO

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi held in Belgium: Timeline of events leading to his arrest

The bank has set an ambitious target to bring them further during the current financial year, he told PTI in an interview.

As part of the growth plan, he said, "We are going to put focus on the operating profit side. This is a direction which we have given to the entire field team and the corporate team. Also, whatever business we do, we should do it with the clear intention of earning profit out of every activity".

Given the focus on the RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) sector, and current account and savings account (CASA), he said the bank is going to witness improvement in operating profit.

"We want a bank like ours, which is the second largest in terms of domestic business, should also achieve that position in terms of operating profit and net profit," Chandra, who assumed charge of the PNB in January 2025, said.

Sharing new initiatives to achieve the objective, he said the bank has revamped its entire CASA products last month and added a lot of attractive features.

"Now, we have very specialised schemes for salaried and non-salaried persons. There is a special scheme for women, youth, senior citizens, and pensioners. We have also come out with a good scheme for the defence personnel and farmers. All these schemes have been customised to meet their specific needs with a lot of attractive features," he said.

Chandra said the bank has opened 2 lakh new savings accounts of salaried persons in the last 3 months and mobilised additional deposits of Rs 300 crore from these accounts.

"We have set a target of opening 10 lakh new savings accounts in the next six months and garnering at least Rs 2,000 crore deposits from such accounts," he added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, IBBI

IBC has shifted balance of power in favour of creditors, investors: IBBI ED

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, IBBI

Over 30K IBC cases settled pre-admission covering ₹13.78 trillion: Ibbi

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

BS Poll: RBI FY25 surplus transfer likely to be higher than previous fiscal

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI mandates reporting of digital lending apps via CIMS portal from May 13

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee regains its ground against dollar snapping three day losing streak

Topics : PNB Punjab National Bank Banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchMother's Day 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon