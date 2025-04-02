Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
G-sec yield drops 10 bps to 3-year low after RBI's bond buy plan

G-sec yield drops 10 bps to 3-year low after RBI's bond buy plan

Dealers said that state-owned banks rushed to replenish their Held to Maturity (HTM) portfolio ahead of the auctions, which further weighed on yields

The RBI plans to purchase Rs 80,000 crore worth of government securities via OMO auctions in four tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Government bond yields slumped on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced Rs 80,000 crore Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase auctions, days ahead of the April review of the monetary policy committee, indicating a proactive approach to ease financial conditions to boost economic activity.
 
The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond fell 10 basis points on Wednesday — the first trading day of the current financial year — to settle at 6.48 per cent, its lowest in three years. The benchmark yield had softened by 15 basis points in March. The yield on the 15-year and 5-year bonds softened 9 bps.
 
 
Dealers said that state-owned banks rushed to replenish their Held to Maturity (HTM) portfolio ahead of the auctions, which further weighed on yields.
 
The central bank’s decision to buy bonds comes despite the banking system’s net liquidity improving to surplus mode in the last four days — after a gap of four months.
 
The RBI plans to purchase Rs 80,000 crore worth of government securities via OMO auctions in four tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each, to be held on April 3, April 8, April 22, and April 29.

“The market was not expecting such aggressive OMO from the RBI. Post-March, they may have allowed the deficit to run for a while and waited for the government spending to come in, but since they came out immediately with the OMO, it clearly shows that they are going to inject long-term liquidity,” said Alok Singh, group head, treasury, CSB Bank.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 1.42 trillion on Tuesday, according to the latest data by the RBI.
 
“The major thing that has driven the rally is the absence of selling from the PSU banks, because large public sector banks have already sold major positions in the OMO auctions and they have not been replaced in the last financial year. And in this financial year, they are actually under-invested, which has driven them — and aggressive profit booking should not be happening at this level,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
Under the revised investment portfolio guidelines, banks are required to permanently categorise bonds as ‘held to maturity’, with the exception of 5 per cent of the portfolio, which can be withdrawn during the year. Any deviation from this rule must receive approval from both the bank's board and the RBI.
 
However, banks are permitted to sell securities outside the 5 per cent limit through OMO auctions.
 
“Banks are replenishing their portfolio, as well as, the liquidity has improved. With the OMO auction announcement, it is a reinforcement that they would like to ensure transmission once the rate cut takes place,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
Market participants said that due to lower demand for funding and deposits during the less active credit season from April to June, there is more room for investments. On the back of ample liquidity, the cut-off yield on treasury bills was set around 20 basis points lower at the weekly auction, as compared to the previous week. Mutual funds acquired the majority of the T-bills, driven by rollover demand.
 
“Due to liquidity and mutual funds have cleared that six-month and one-year T-bills because the rollover demand is there,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
Rates also softened for certificates of deposit, with the yield on top-tier banks’ certificates of deposit falling between 50 basis points and 65 bps across tenures as the net liquidity surplus neared Rs 1.5 trillion. The first trading day of the financial year saw a dip in fund-raising through short-term debt instruments.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

