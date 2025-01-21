Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Investors wealth erodes by Rs 7.52 trn as bears grip stock markets

Investors wealth erodes by Rs 7.52 trn as bears grip stock markets

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,920.28 crore on Tuesday

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

In the broader market, The BSE midcap gauge declined 2 per cent and smallcap index slumped 1.94 per cent. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors' wealth on Tuesday eroded by Rs 7.52 trillion as markets took a heavy beating, with the BSE Sensex tumbling over 1,235 points.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by Rs 7,52,520.34 crore to Rs 4,24,07,205.81 crore or $4.90 trillion. The market breadth was negative as out of 4,088 shares traded on BSE, 2,881 stocks declined, 1,106 advanced and 101 stocks closed unchanged. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 1,235.08 points or 1.60 per cent to settle at 75,838.36. The benchmark plummeted 1,431.57 points or 1.85 per cent to hit an intraday low of 75,641.87. During the day, it hit a high of 77,337.36 on the bourse.

 

"Despite starting strong, the domestic markets ended the day negatively. Nervousness driven by Trump's uncertain tariff plan, a selloff triggered by foreign institutions, and disappointing Q3 earnings weighed on the market," Ameya Ranadive Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox, said.

Among Sensex shares, Zomato fell the most by 10.92 per cent due to weak Q3 earnings. NTPC, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the major laggards.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex sinks 1,235pts, Nifty ends at 23,024; broader indices bleed 2%

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy tanks 11% post Zomato Q3 results; plunges 31% from December high

MCX

MCX share price slips 11% despite posting strong Q3 show; revenue up 57%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

J&K Bank shares slip after posting Q3 results; What's worrying investors?

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank shares fall nearly 3%, hits four-month low ahead of Q3 results

UltraTech Cement and HCL Technologies were the only gainers.

In the broader market, The BSE midcap gauge declined 2 per cent and smallcap index slumped 1.94 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, Realty nosedived the most by 4.22 per cent, followed by Consumer Durables (3.99 per cent), Consumer Discretionary by (2.90 per cent), Services (2.86 per cent), Power (2.63 per cent), Telecommunication (2.52 per cent) and Utilities (2.35 per cent) were among the laggards.

"All of the 13 sectors remained red during the day, with realty and consumer durables under higher pressure, led by a considerable decline of key constituents (Oberoi Realty and Dixon Tech) of the sectoral indices..

"On a stock-specific note, Zomato declined by 10 per cent on account of tepid earnings, with a significant focus on weaker profitability," Ranadive said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,920.28 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Terrible Tuesday! Sensex sinks 1,400 pts; why are stock markets falling?

Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)

Zomato tanks 14% in 2 days post Q3; analysts cut earnings, target estimates

Nithin Kamath, founder & chief executive officer at Zerodha

Reached Rs 6-trn AUM without ads: Nithin Kamath on 16 mn Zerodha clients

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Indoco Remedies drops 4% on weak Q3 performance; revenue falls 11% YoY

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Apollo Hospitals rises 3%; Kotak upgrades to 'Buy' from 'Add', raises TP

Topics : Stock Market Sensex stock market trading Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon