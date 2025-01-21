Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee ends little changed, dollar regains footing on Trump's tariff plan

Rupee ends little changed, dollar regains footing on Trump's tariff plan

While the local unit touched a peak of 86.2825 early in the session, it trimmed the gains on the back of broad-based dollar bids and a 0.5 per cent rise in the dollar index after it touched a two-week

Rupee, Dollar

The rupee closed at 86.5775 against the US dollar, up from its close at 86.5675 in the previous session.

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee shed much of its early gains to close largely unchanged on Tuesday as the US dollar recovered after President Donald Trump said he was thinking about imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The rupee closed at 86.5775 against the US dollar, up from its close at 86.5675 in the previous session. 

While the local unit touched a peak of 86.2825 early in the session, it trimmed the gains on the back of broad-based dollar bids and a 0.5 per cent rise in the dollar index after it touched a two-week low on Tuesday.

 

State-run banks were spotted intermittently offering dollars, which helped limit the pressure on the rupee, traders said.

US President Donald Trump refrained from imposing tariffs on his first day in office on Monday, sending the dollar sharply lower, but later said he is considering a 25 per cent levy on imports from Canada and Mexico, sparking a recovery in the greenback.

Also Read

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee rises 17 paise to 86.28 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee rises 5 paise to 86.55 against dollar on decline in crude prices

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee rises 14 paise to 86.46 against US dollar in early trade today

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee expected to appreciate a bit, to hover around 85-86 per US dollar

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee gains 3 paise to 86.58 against US dollar during early trade

US bond yields were lower on the day but managed to trim their decline, with the 10-year Treasury yield recovering to 4.57 per cent after hitting a near three-week low on Tuesday.

"Markets are at least cautiously optimistic that indiscriminate universal tariffs won't be delivered all in one go," ING Bank said in a note.

"Expect a lot of 'headline trading' and short-term noise, with risks still skewed for a stronger dollar," it said.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums dipped on Tuesday on the back of buy/sell swaps conducted by state-run banks, most likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), traders said.

The RBI has frequently conducted buy/sell USD-INR swaps to manage the impact of its spot market interventions on rupee liquidity in the banking system.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI forms new committee for bank license, chaired by former DG Jain

fintech

Fintechs shift to direct merchant integration, move away from Juspay

Premiumrbi reserve bank of india

RBI may turn to longer buy-sell swaps amid rising $ short positions

Amitabh Chaudhry

RBI to 'play it slow' on defending rupee, says Axis Bank CEO Chaudhry

Bonds

Govt to repurchase Rs 20,000 crore bonds in RBI auction on Thursday

Topics : Rupee Rupee vs dollar Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon