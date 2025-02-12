Business Standard

Govt lists Income-Tax Bill, 2025 for introduction in Lok Sabha on Feb 13

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies like assessment and previous year with easier to understand 'tax year' as part of move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Income-Tax Bill, 2025. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

The government has listed a bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to income-tax for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. 

According to the agenda circulated by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Income-Tax Bill, 2025.

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies like assessment and previous year with easier to understand 'tax year' as part of move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations.

Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

