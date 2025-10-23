Govt securities mkt expands over 2-fold between 2019 and 2024: RBI report

The government securities (G-Sec) market expanded from Rs 769 trillion in 2019 to Rs 1,812 trillion in 2024. Transaction volume increased from 13.76 lakh in 2019 to 17.6 lakh in 2024. During H1 2025, 9.85 lakh transactions with a total value of Rs 994 trillion were processed, according to the Payment Systems Report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday.
“The government securities (G-Sec) market has experienced notable expansion from a value of Rs 769 trillion in CY2019 to Rs 1,812 trillion by CY2024. Transaction volume also increased from 13.76 lakh in 2019 to 17.6 lakh in 2024. During H1 2025, 9.85 lakh transactions with a total value of Rs 994 trillion had been processed,” the report said.
“Forex clearing transactions grew from 16.6 lakh transactions worth Rs 466 trillion in CY2020 to 26.3 lakh transactions amounting to Rs 885 trillion in CY2024. The first half of 2025 maintained this growth trend, registering 18.23 lakh transactions amounting to Rs 682 trillion in value,” the report said.
“The rupee derivatives market has displayed a steady upward trend since 2019. With just 7,213 transactions worth Rs 5.4 trillion in 2019, the segment grew to record 1.35 lakh transactions with a value of Rs 83 trillion in 2024. The momentum persisted in the first half of 2025, with transaction volume of 73,225 and value of Rs 58 trillion,” the report said.
In recent years, CCIL transactions have shown a rising trend. Transaction volume increased from 35 lakh in 2019 to 45 lakh in 2024, while transaction value rose from Rs 1.27 trillion to Rs 2.78 trillion during the same period. In the first half of 2025, 28.8 lakh transactions amounting to Rs 1.73 trillion were recorded. Chart 5 presents the half-yearly trend in CCIL-operated systems.