Key features of Banking Laws Amendment Act, 2025 to take effect Nov 1

Key features of Banking Laws Amendment Act, 2025 to take effect Nov 1

The finance ministry says depositors can now nominate up to four beneficiaries under the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, bringing transparency and uniformity in claim settlements

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

The key provisions relating to nomination under the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, will come into effect from November 1, 2025, giving depositors greater flexibility and transparency in nominating beneficiaries for deposits, safe custody articles, and locker contents, the finance ministry said in an official statement on Thursday.
 
Depositors can nominate up to four beneficiaries
 
The finance ministry’s statement added that customers can now nominate up to four persons, either simultaneously or successively, thereby simplifying claim settlement.
 
For deposit accounts, “depositors may opt for either simultaneous or successive nominations as per their preference,” the statement said.
 
In the case of articles kept in safe custody and safety lockers, only successive nominations are allowed. Under simultaneous nominations, depositors can specify the share or percentage of entitlement for each nominee, ensuring that the total allocation equals 100 per cent and enabling transparent distribution among all nominees. Successive nominations allow the next nominee to become operative only upon the death of the nominee placed higher, ensuring continuity and clarity of succession.
 

Uniform rules to improve claim settlement process
 
According to the finance ministry, implementation of these provisions is expected to bring uniformity, transparency, and efficiency to claim settlements across the banking system.
 
“The Banking Companies (Nomination) Rules, 2025, which will detail the procedure and prescribe forms for making, cancelling, or specifying multiple nominations, will be issued shortly to operationalise the provisions uniformly across all banks,” it said.
 
The sections coming into force on November 1 include Sections 10, 11, 12, and 13 of the Amendment Act, while earlier provisions — Sections 3, 4, 5, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 — came into effect on August 1, 2025.
 
Act strengthens depositor protection and governance
 
Notified on April 15, 2025, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Act, 2025, contains a total of 19 amendments across five legislations, including the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Acts, 1970 and 1980.
 
The Act aims to strengthen governance standards, enhance depositor and investor protection, improve audit quality in public sector banks, and promote customer convenience through improved nomination facilities. Additionally, it rationalises the tenure of directors, other than the Chairman and whole-time directors, in co-operative banks.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

