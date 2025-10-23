Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI flags geopolitical risks to cross-border payments, warns of impact

The RBI's latest Payments System Report warns that geopolitical tensions could disrupt global payment systems, even as India's digital payments and UPI transactions surge

Subrata Panda
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its Payments System Report, has highlighted geopolitical tensions as a key risk to cross-border payments and financial flows, citing the centralised nature of global financial infrastructure and dependence on a few major settlement currencies.
 
“Sanctions, restrictions on financial systems or currencies, and other operational barriers can disrupt markets and access. Affected countries may respond by developing bilateral or multilateral alternatives to safeguard against such disruptions,” the central bank cautioned in its report, which presented an overview of the current landscape of payment systems in India.
 
Cross-border payments facing structural challenges
 
While the RBI noted that cross-border payments are undergoing a transformation driven by technological innovations, greater investment and payment flows across jurisdictions, and rising remittances from work-related migration, it cautioned that persistent frictions — including long transaction chains with multiple intermediaries, lack of interoperability due to fragmented data standards, complex processing of compliance checks and legacy technology platforms — continue to affect efficiency and cost-effectiveness, particularly for individuals and small businesses.
 
 
RBI steps to enhance international payment connectivity

The RBI has been pursuing measures to enhance cross-border payments by encouraging collaboration with other countries, including interlinking of UPI on bilateral and multilateral bases with Fast Payment Systems (FPSs) for personal remittances and enabling acceptance of FPS via QR codes at merchant locations abroad.
 
The RBI and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) operationalised the linkage of their respective FPSs — UPI and PayNow — in 2023. Acceptance of India’s UPI apps via QR codes has also been operationalised in Bhutan, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Singapore, the UAE and Qatar, enabling Indian travellers to make payments to merchants abroad using their UPI apps.
 
Additionally, India, along with Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, has joined “Project Nexus” — a multilateral international initiative to enable instant cross-border retail payments by interlinking domestic FPSs.
 
India leads in remittances, cost efficiency across corridors
 
The report also highlighted that India remained the world’s largest recipient of foreign remittances, with a record inflow of $137.7 billion in 2024 — more than double that of Mexico, the second-highest recipient at $67.6 billion. This growth is driven by India’s large diaspora, which continues to play a vital role in strengthening foreign exchange reserves and supporting economic stability.
 
India has also emerged as a focal point due to significant variance in remittance costs across different corridors. The corridor from Kuwait to India was notably the most cost-effective at 2.10 per cent (Q4: 2024), well below the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) benchmark. The SDG and the G20 have targeted a global average remittance cost of 3 per cent by 2030, with a commitment to ensure that all corridors enable transfers for 5 per cent or less.
 
Foreign banks’ credit card share drops sharply
 
As of June 2025, there were over 1.17 billion outstanding cards in India, comprising 111.2 million credit cards and over 1 billion debit cards.
 
While credit card transactions have risen sharply in recent years, debit card transactions have declined since 2019 in both volume and value. According to the report, credit and debit cards show divergent usage patterns. “While credit cards are being increasingly used for online purchases and credit access, debit cards are mostly being used for cash withdrawals and basic transactions. Both instruments, however, face growing competition from digital alternatives,” the report said.
 
While private sector banks continue to dominate the credit card segment, with their market share rising from 65.8 per cent in June 2020 to 70.8 per cent in June 2025, the share of public sector banks (PSBs) also increased slightly from 22.5 per cent to 24.1 per cent. However, the share of foreign banks fell steeply from 11.7 per cent to 4.1 per cent as their outstanding credit cards dropped from 6.7 million to 4.5 million. Small finance banks had issued 1 million cards by June 2025.
 
Digital payments account for nearly all transactions
 
The report noted that the Payments Regulatory Board (PRB), which replaced the Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS) under the chairmanship of the RBI Governor, is the designated authority for regulation and supervision of payment systems in India.
 
The report highlighted that the value of payment transactions in India grew from Rs 1,775 trillion to Rs 2,830 trillion in CY24, with almost all of the growth attributable to digital payment transactions.
 
“In CY19, digital payments accounted for approximately 96.7 per cent of total payment transactions by volume and 95.5 per cent by value. By CY24, these figures had risen to 99.7 per cent in terms of volume and 97.5 per cent in terms of value. This trend continued in H1 2025, with digital payments comprising 99.8 per cent of volume and 97.7 per cent of value,” the report stated.
 
UPI dominates India’s retail payment ecosystem
 
Retail transactions grew from Rs 386 trillion in CY19 to Rs 892 trillion in CY24, and UPI has become the most widely used retail FPS in India owing to its efficiency, round-the-clock availability and ease of use.
 
The total value of UPI transactions rose from Rs 18.4 trillion in CY19 to Rs 246.8 trillion in CY24. In the first half of CY25, the value of UPI transactions stood at Rs 143.3 trillion. “The lower average ticket size of UPI transactions indicates that UPI is used mainly for small-value transactions,” the RBI said.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

