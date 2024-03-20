Sensex (    %)
                             
HDFC Bank closes $1.15 bn stake sale in education finance arm HDFC Credila

The conclusion of the deal comes ahead of HDFC Bank's fourth-quarter results next month

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

India's HDFC Bank said on Wednesday it has completed the sale of its stake in education finance arm HDFC Credila for Rs 9,553 crore ($1.15 billion) to private equity firms BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital.
The deal, announced in June last year, was part of mandated regulatory requirements before the completion of mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp's merger with HDFC Bank.
The conclusion of the deal comes ahead of HDFC Bank's fourth-quarter results next month.
While HDFC Bank posted a better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, analysts pointed out that its margins were weak and there were liquidity pressures at the bank, resulting in a steep drop in its share price.
 

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

