I-T dept unveils revamped website for enhanced taxpayer experience

The redesigned website offers a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules to provide taxpayers with easier access to information and services

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Additionally, the website offers a dedicated 'Taxpayer Services Module,' equipped with tax tools designed to assist taxpayers in filing their income tax returns | Photo: ANI/Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 6:23 AM IST
The Income Tax Department has unveiled its revamped national website, www.incometaxindia.gov.in in a move aimed at enhancing the experience of taxpayers and adapting to the latest technology trends.
The redesigned website offers a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules to provide taxpayers with easier access to information and services.
The newly revamped website was officially launched by Nitin Gupta, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), during the 'Chintan Shivir' event organized by the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems) in Udaipur, read the Ministry of Finance press release.
The website serves as a comprehensive repository of tax-related information and resources. It provides access to Direct Tax laws, along with various Allied Acts, Rules, Income Tax Circulars, and notifications, all cross-referenced and hyperlinked for convenient navigation, read the release.
Additionally, the website offers a dedicated 'Taxpayer Services Module,' equipped with tax tools designed to assist taxpayers in filing their income tax returns.
One of the key features of the revamped website is its aesthetically redesigned mobile-responsive layout, making it accessible and user-friendly across various devices.

The addition of a 'Mega Menu' for content further enhances the user experience by providing easy access to new features and functionalities. To help users become familiar with these additions, the website offers a guided virtual tour and introduces new button indicators, read the release.
Moreover, the website introduces new functionalities that allow users to compare different Acts, Sections, Rules, and Tax treaties.
To simplify navigation, all relevant content on the site is now tagged with specific Income Tax sections. Additionally, the dynamic due date alerts functionality provides reverse countdowns, tooltips, and links to relevant portals, making it easier for taxpayers to meet their compliance requirements.
The revamped website is part of the Income Tax Department's ongoing efforts to provide enhanced services to taxpayers. It serves as an educational platform, facilitating tax compliance while ensuring that taxpayers have easy access to relevant information and resources.
This initiative is expected to contribute to a smoother and more efficient tax-filing experience for individuals and businesses alike.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income Tax department taxpayers website

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 6:23 AM IST

