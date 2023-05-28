close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ICICI Bank to increase stake in general insurance arm to beyond 50%

Earlier plan was to cut stake below 30%

BS Reporter Mumbai
ICICI BANK

ICICI BANK

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank, the country's second largest private sector lender, has informed the exchanges that its board has approved raising its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance by four per cent in multiple tranches.
At present, the bank owns 48.02 per cent in the general insurance arm.

The Bank would acquire at least 2.5 per cent stake of the above four per cent by September 9, 2024, ICICI Bank said.  
According to Reserve Bank of India rules, a bank can hold either below 30 per cent or above 50 per cent in insurance ventures.

ICICI Bank had earlier wanted to lower its stake in the general insurer to below 30 per cent. It had applied to the banking regulator seeking more time, till September 9, 2024, to dilute the stake, which was granted.
Last month, RBI had granted HDFC Bank to increase stake in HDFC Life Insurance and HDFC Ergo General Insurance above 50 per cent before the effective date of merger with HDFC.

Also Read

ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside

ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth

ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

ICICI Bank adopting a 360-degree approach in corporate banking business

Changing of Rs 2,000 currency notes off to a slow yet smooth start

UPI to account for 90% of retail digital payments by 2026-27: PwC report

Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as MD and CEO

RBI imposes Rs 85 lakh penalty on Central Bank of India for non-compliance

What is C-KYC? All you need to know about the centralised database


Separately, ICICI Bank also informed the exchanges that the board has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra for two years, effective December 23, 2023 to December 22, 2025, subject to RBI approval.
“The Board noted that this renewed term of two years is within the five years term as previously approved by the shareholders,” ICICI Bank said.

ICICI board has also approved the reappointment of independent directors Hari Mundra, B Sriram and S Madhavan for a second term. 
Topics : ICICI Bank General Insurance

First Published: May 28 2023 | 9:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Changing of Rs 2,000 currency notes off to a slow yet smooth start

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Beyond the financial system: Will AA framework be a game-changer in India?

FINANCE, CASH, ACCOUNTING
5 min read

UPI to account for 90% of retail digital payments by 2026-27: PwC report

UPI payments, UPI
3 min read

Investments by sovereign wealth funds surge 56% in 2022: SWFI analysis

wealth funds
2 min read

Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as MD and CEO

Karnataka Bank
2 min read

Most Popular

UPI to account for 90% of retail digital payments by 2026-27: PwC report

UPI payments, UPI
3 min read

Beyond the financial system: Will AA framework be a game-changer in India?

FINANCE, CASH, ACCOUNTING
5 min read

Changing of Rs 2,000 currency notes off to a slow yet smooth start

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon