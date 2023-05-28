ICICI Bank to increase stake in general insurance arm to beyond 50%



At present, the bank owns 48.02 per cent in the general insurance arm. ICICI Bank, the country's second largest private sector lender, has informed the exchanges that its board has approved raising its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance by four per cent in multiple tranches.



According to Reserve Bank of India rules, a bank can hold either below 30 per cent or above 50 per cent in insurance ventures. The Bank would acquire at least 2.5 per cent stake of the above four per cent by September 9, 2024, ICICI Bank said.



Last month, RBI had granted HDFC Bank to increase stake in HDFC Life Insurance and HDFC Ergo General Insurance above 50 per cent before the effective date of merger with HDFC. ICICI Bank had earlier wanted to lower its stake in the general insurer to below 30 per cent. It had applied to the banking regulator seeking more time, till September 9, 2024, to dilute the stake, which was granted.

Also Read ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts ICICI Bank adopting a 360-degree approach in corporate banking business Changing of Rs 2,000 currency notes off to a slow yet smooth start UPI to account for 90% of retail digital payments by 2026-27: PwC report Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as MD and CEO RBI imposes Rs 85 lakh penalty on Central Bank of India for non-compliance What is C-KYC? All you need to know about the centralised database



“The Board noted that this renewed term of two years is within the five years term as previously approved by the shareholders,” ICICI Bank said. Separately, ICICI Bank also informed the exchanges that the board has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra for two years, effective December 23, 2023 to December 22, 2025, subject to RBI approval.

ICICI board has also approved the reappointment of independent directors Hari Mundra, B Sriram and S Madhavan for a second term.