close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UPI to account for 90% of retail digital payments by 2026-27: PwC report

Growing at a steady pace, UPI transactions are likely to reach 1 billion per day by 2026-27, accounting for 90 per cent of the retail digital payments in the country, said a PwC India report

Press Trust of India New Delhi
UPI payments, UPI

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Growing at a steady pace, UPI transactions are likely to reach 1 billion per day by 2026-27, accounting for 90 per cent of the retail digital payments in the country, said a PwC India report.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which is driving the digital payments revolution, accounted for about 75 per cent of the total transaction volume in the retail segment during 2022-23, said the PwC report titled "The Indian Payments Handbook 2022-27".

UPI is projected to account for 90 per cent of the total transaction volume in retail digital payments over the next five years, the report said.

The Indian digital payments market saw steady growth at a CAGR of 50 per cent (volume-wise) and is expected to reach 411 billion transactions in FY 2026-27 from 103 billion in FY 2022-23, the report said.

"It is estimated that UPI will record 1 billion transactions per day by FY20262027, going from 83.71 billion transactions in 2022-23 to 379 billion transactions by 2026-27," it added.

It further said the credit card segment continues to grow at a healthy rate, as card (both debit and credit) payment is one of the most used instruments for retail digital payments after UPI. The volume of transactions in credit cards is expected to surpass debit cards by FY 20242025.

Also Read

UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes

ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000

PwC will hire around 30,000 people in India in couple of years: Chairman

63% of Indian consumers cut back on non-essential spending: PwC report

UPI-related scams account for 55% of total digital payments frauds in India

Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as MD and CEO

RBI imposes Rs 85 lakh penalty on Central Bank of India for non-compliance

What is C-KYC? All you need to know about the centralised database

Invest severance package in debt funds, use SWP to create cash flows

Now, I-T relief for leave encashment on retirement at 2.5 million

While credit card issuance is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 21 per cent in the next five years, debit card issuance is expected to have a stagnant growth with a CAGR of 3 per cent in the same period, the report said.

"The decline in debit card usage is because the major use case of debit card transactions is cash withdrawal, which can now be replaced by an easier way of withdrawing cash using UPI," it added.

Mihir Gandhi, Partner and Payments Transformation Leader, PwC India, said that in the next five years, the payments industry is expected to focus on ecosystem expansion and new use cases for existing payment platforms.

"Areas like embedded and ecosystem finance, digital lending based on payment transactions and offline payments will drive the next phase of growth for the payments industry. In the ever-evolving Indian payments landscape, innovation and inclusion are paving the way for a seamless digital economy," Gandhi said.

The PwC report further said revenue through the credit card business accounts for nearly 76 per cent of the overall cards' revenue in 20222023, making it a lucrative business segment for banks, NBFCs and FinTech.

The revenue for credit card issuance increased by 42 per cent in 20222023 compared to 20212022 and is likely to grow by a CAGR of 33 per cent for the next five years, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UPI transactions Digital Payments PwC India

First Published: May 28 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UPI to account for 90% of retail digital payments by 2026-27: PwC report

UPI payments, UPI
3 min read

Investments by sovereign wealth funds surge 56% in 2022: SWFI analysis

wealth funds
2 min read

Karnataka Bank appoints Srikrishnan Harihara Sarma as MD and CEO

Karnataka Bank
2 min read

RBI imposes Rs 85 lakh penalty on Central Bank of India for non-compliance

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

High expense ratio erodes mutual funds' net return, so monitor cost

Mutual funds, MF, Mutual fund
7 min read

Most Popular

UPI to account for 90% of retail digital payments by 2026-27: PwC report

Image
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon