India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $1.9 bn to almost 6 month low

India's foreign exchange reserves decline by $1.9 bn to almost 6 month low

The reserves stood at $655 billion in the week ended December 6, having declined by $3.2 billion during that week

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Dec 20 2024 | 8:49 PM IST

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.9 billion to $653 billion, a six-month low, in the week ended December 13, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The reserves fell to their lowest since June 28, driven by a decline in foreign currency assets, which dropped by $3 billion during the week.
 
The reserves stood at $655 billion in the week ended December 6, having declined by $3.2 billion during that week.
 
On the other hand, gold reserves increased by $1.1 billion in the previous week, the data showed. Additionally, the special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $35 million to $17.997 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also decreased by $27 million to $4.240 billion in the reporting week.
 
 
The reserves had touched a record high of $705 billion in the week ending September 27.
 
In the current quarter, the reserves have declined by $52 billion so far due to revaluation effects and RBI intervention in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales, as the rupee remains under pressure. The rupee breached the psychologically crucial 85-per-dollar mark on Thursday. The local currency continues to trade with a depreciation bias as the dollar index strengthens.

The RBI intervenes on both sides of the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the exchange rate.
 
During the previous week, the local currency depreciated by 0.1 per cent.
 
In the current calendar year, the rupee has depreciated by 2.13 per cent so far, whereas in the current financial year it has witnessed a depreciation of 1.90 per cent. In the current month, the rupee has depreciated by 0.62 per cent.
 

Foreign exchange reserve RBI Forex reserves

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

