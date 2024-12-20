Business Standard

Malhotra chairs his first RBI board meet; acknowledges Das' contributions

The central board of directors of the RBI reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook and discussed the activities of select central office departments

Sanjay Malhotra

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Sanjay Malhotra, who assumed charge as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week, chaired his first board meeting of the central bank on Friday.
 
The meeting, held in Guwahati, recorded its appreciation of the valuable services rendered by Shaktikanta Das during his tenure as governor, according to a statement from the RBI.
 
The central board of directors of the RBI reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook and discussed the activities of select central office departments. It also reviewed the draft report on the Trend and Progress of Banking in India, 2023-24, which is expected to be released soon.
 
 
In addition to the four deputy governors of the RBI, board members Satish Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, and Ravindra Dholakia attended the meeting. Nagaraju Maddirala, secretary, Department of Financial Services, was also present, the statement noted.
 

Dec 20 2024

