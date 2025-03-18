IndusInd Bank's liquidity adequate, capitalisation strong: CARE Ratings

Domestic rating agency CARE Ratings today said that private sector lender IndusInd Bank’s liquidity position remains adequate, with comfortable capitalisation levels. The losses to be recognised in Q4FY25 are unlikely to significantly impact IndusInd Bank’s credit and liquidity profiles, CARE Ratings said in a late-night statement.
The commentary from CARE Ratings comes against the backdrop of the bank's revelations about inadequate internal controls in accounting for derivative transactions.
On March 10, 2025, the bank, in an exchange filing, said it had found discrepancies in the reporting of balances related to accounts within its derivative portfolio. These discrepancies are expected to impact the bank’s net worth as of December 2024 by approximately 2.35 per cent, amounting to Rs 1,530 crore (post-tax).
The rating agency said it has taken note of the bank’s comfortable capitalisation levels, with a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 16.46 per cent as of December 31, 2024.
The bank maintained a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 113 per cent as of March 9, 2025, and held unencumbered cash of Rs 30,000 crore as of March 11, 2025. Hence, the bank’s liquidity position remains adequate, CARE Ratings added.
CARE Ratings will continue to monitor the bank’s performance, liquidity profile, and further developments related to this issue.
The lender has appointed an external consulting firm to conduct an independent review of the accounting discrepancies and provide a report. The bank plans to recognise the impact of these discrepancies in Q4FY25, after receiving the final report from the external agency.
On March 15, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a statement, said the bank is well-capitalised and its financial position remains satisfactory and stable.