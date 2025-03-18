Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / IndusInd Bank's liquidity adequate, capitalisation strong: CARE Ratings

IndusInd Bank's liquidity adequate, capitalisation strong: CARE Ratings

Losses in Q4FY25 unlikely to dent credit, liquidity profile

Indusind Bank

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic rating agency CARE Ratings today said that private sector lender IndusInd Bank’s liquidity position remains adequate, with comfortable capitalisation levels. The losses to be recognised in Q4FY25 are unlikely to significantly impact IndusInd Bank’s credit and liquidity profiles, CARE Ratings said in a late-night statement.
 
The commentary from CARE Ratings comes against the backdrop of the bank's revelations about inadequate internal controls in accounting for derivative transactions.
 
On March 10, 2025, the bank, in an exchange filing, said it had found discrepancies in the reporting of balances related to accounts within its derivative portfolio. These discrepancies are expected to impact the bank’s net worth as of December 2024 by approximately 2.35 per cent, amounting to Rs 1,530 crore (post-tax).
 
 
The rating agency said it has taken note of the bank’s comfortable capitalisation levels, with a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 16.46 per cent as of December 31, 2024.
 
The bank maintained a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 113 per cent as of March 9, 2025, and held unencumbered cash of Rs 30,000 crore as of March 11, 2025. Hence, the bank’s liquidity position remains adequate, CARE Ratings added.

Also Read

Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of IIHL

Promoters will step in if needed to infuse capital in IndusInd: Hinduja

IndusInd Bank

Indusind Bank's funding cost shot up 15bps in a week amid derivative loss

Indusind Bank

At 0.8 times book value, IndusInd Bank stock valued as 'cheap': Bernstein

IndusInd Bank

Moody's affirms IndusInd's ratings; places on review for downgrade

NSE

Stocks to Watch, March 18: Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd, Vedanta, Tata Motors

 
CARE Ratings will continue to monitor the bank’s performance, liquidity profile, and further developments related to this issue.
 
The lender has appointed an external consulting firm to conduct an independent review of the accounting discrepancies and provide a report. The bank plans to recognise the impact of these discrepancies in Q4FY25, after receiving the final report from the external agency.
 
On March 15, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a statement, said the bank is well-capitalised and its financial position remains satisfactory and stable.
 

More From This Section

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits six-week high; RBI announces fresh OMO to ease liquidity crunch

Premiumincome tax

Income-Tax Bill expands scope of AMT, increasing tax burden on LLPs

income tax

Income Tax Bill 2025: Centre seeks public input on bill, launches eportal

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI, Bank of Mauritius sign pact to use local currencies in bilateral trade

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee logs longest winning streak in six months amid Dollar weakness

Topics : IndusInd Bank Liquidity Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySunita Williams Return LIVE UpdatesLatest News LIVESC Judges Visit to ManipurGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGoogle Pixel 9aIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon