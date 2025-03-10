Monday, March 10, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Irdai lets insurers to undertake transactions in bond forwards for hedging

The Reserve Bank has recently issued directions specifying that any entity, eligible to be classified as a non-retail user shall be eligible to undertake transactions in Bond Forwards

As per the extant norms, insurers are allowed as users with three types of Rupee Interest Rate Derives to hedge the interest rate risk. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Regulator Irdai on Monday permitted insurance companies to undertake transactions in bond forwards as users for hedging interest rate risks.

The Reserve Bank has recently issued directions specifying that any entity, eligible to be classified as a non-retail user shall be eligible to undertake transactions in Forward Contracts in Government Securities (Bond Forwards) as a user.  ALSO READ: Govt invites applications for Irdai chief's post as Panda's term ends soon

In a circular on 'Exposure to Forward Contracts in Government Securities (Bond Forwards)', Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said that in view of the RBI's directions and considering insurers requests for introduction of Bond Forwards, "insurers are hereby permitted ...to undertake transactions in Bond Forwards as users for hedging purpose".

 

The Irdai has also imposed certain conditions.

Insurers should undertake only long positions in Bond Forwards (buying Bond Forwards) and report such transactions on quarterly basis.

Also, Bond Forwards are not permitted for ULIP business, Irdai added.

As per the extant norms, insurers are allowed as users with three types of Rupee Interest Rate Derives to hedge the interest rate risk.

These are: Forward Rate Agreements (FRAs); Interest Rate Swaps (IRS) and Exchange Traded Interest Rate Futures (IRF).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

